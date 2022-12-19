At home, alleged Russian operative must stay put, remain out of trouble

Dec. 19—A New Hampshire man implicated in a Merrimack-to-Moscow network that allegedly delivered high-tech equipment to the Russian war machine will be spending a lot of his time at his Merrimack home in the coming months.

Alexey Brayman, 35, was released on $150,000 bail following his arrest last week.

Court documents detailing his release show he faces a lengthy list of requirements, including limited travel outside New Hampshire. He must continue to work, abide by a nightly curfew and wear an electronic location monitor.

For the most part, he must remain at his Ellie Drive home in Merrimack.

Last week, federal authorities unsealed the indictments of Brayman and six others. They are charged with running a sophisticated network that acquired and shipped electronics and other equipment overseas to aid the Russian war machine.

Brayman, who is a permanent U.S resident and an Israeli citizen, is one of only two people in custody in the United States.

The other, Vadim Yermolenko, 41, of Upper Saddle River, N.J., faced a $500,000 bond and had to put his home up for collateral. He applied for and has received a federal public defender.

A third, Vadim Konoshchenok, was arrested in Estonia. Authorities say the other four live in Russia, which would put them outside the reach of U.S. law enforcement.

Two lawyers from the Boston firm of Verrill Dana — David Lazarus and Tawny Alvarez — have filed appearances on Brayman's behalf in U.S. District Court in Concord. They did not return a telephone call seeking comment.

Brayman's Facebook page remained public immediately after his arrest, allowing media to grab images of him, his wife and his life in the United States. In one post, he wrote about trying to ice skate at the JFK Coliseum in Manchester. The page no longer is public.

Charges against Brayman and the others include numerous conspiracies: to defraud the United States, to violate the International Emergency Economic Power Act, to violate the Export Control Reform Act, wire fraud and money laundering.

Story continues

Other charges include fraud by wire, radio or television, money laundering, smuggling goods into the United States, unlawful export activities and failure to file electronic export information.

Conviction on the charges would result in 30 years in federal prison.

One filing focuses on Konoshchenok, who was arrested on Oct. 27 trying to cross from Estonia into Russia with 35 different types of semiconductors and electronic components. Prosecutors said the equipment had been ordered by one of the primary operatives of the Serniya smuggling network, which is operated by Russian intelligence.

Authorities charge that the network shipped material out of the Merrimack throughout the world, including to Konoshchenok in Estonia. From there, Konoshchenok would smuggle the U.S. items into neighboring Russia, filing say.

Konoshchenok has identified himself as a colonel with the Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, the successor agency to the Soviet KGB.

Federal authorities hope to extradite him from Estonia to the United States.

In addition to other transshipment points throughout the world, Brayman sent illicit shipments to Konoshchenok in Estonia, where Konoshchenok would smuggle U.S.-made items across the border into Russia, the filings read.

"Both Brayman and Yermolenko would alter, forge, and destroy shipping documents, invoices and other business records to unlawfully export items from the United States," reads a federal filing attempting to justify high bail for the two.

Yermolenko worked on the finance end, allegedly opening numerous shell companies and bank accounts, depositing and withdrawing funds into and lying to U.S. financial institutions to facilitate the scheme and avoid detection.

"Brayman used his residence in New Hampshire as a frequent transshipment point for items that were unlawfully exported from the U.S. and ultimately destined for Russia," the filing reads.

As part of his release, Brayman must stay out of trouble, provide a DNA sample and show up to all court hearings.

He can't possess a gun. He also must turn over his passport and not attempt to obtain a new one.

He can travel to Massachusetts for employment and to Brooklyn for any court appearance. He must also avoid excessive alcohol use.

mhayward@unionleader.com