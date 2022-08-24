Home Alone actor Devin Ratray under investigation for alleged rape in New York

Devin Ratray

Devin Ratray, the actor best known for his role as bullying older brother Buzz McCallister in the Home Alone movies, is reportedly under investigation in New York for a rape allegation.

According to CNN, which first reported the news, the allegation is from a woman named Lisa Smith, who contacted the outlet as well as prosecutors about a police report she filed in 2017 accusing Ratray of raping her in his Manhattan apartment. Smith reportedly contacted CNN and authorities after Ratray was arrested last December on domestic violence charges in an unrelated incident in Oklahoma; she wanted to know why her case wasn't fully investigated when she initially came forward.

Smith told CNN that prosecutors incorrectly believed she didn't want to press charges and wished to remain anonymous, so the case was closed.

Ratray, 45, told CNN he recalled the evening with Smith in question, which took place in September 2017, but he denied her rape allegation. "We did not have sex," he said. A representative for the actor didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Wednesday.

Smith told CNN she had been friends with Ratray for 15 years before the alleged assault. That evening, she said, she went to Ratray's residence with her brother and another friend after a night out at a bar. Smith believes she was drugged.

"I remember waking up and I couldn't move," Smith told CNN. "I couldn't really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch." She alleged that Ratray assaulted her for what felt like "an eternity."

Smith told CNN she was "devastated" when authorities didn't fully investigate the claims despite her full cooperation, including taking several trips to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for interviews and providing a garment she wore on that night for testing.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office told EW on Wednesday that they are in touch with Smith, adding, "The Manhattan D.A.'s Office takes sexual assault very seriously, and our door is always open. We urge any survivors of sexual assault to call our Sex Crimes Hotline at 212-335-9373."

A New York Police Department spokesperson didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Ratray has not been charged in connection to Smith's allegations. In the case in Oklahoma, where he was charged with one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery, he has pleaded not guilty and has a hearing set for October.

While best known for his role as Macaulay Culkin's sibling in the Home Alone franchise, Ratray has continued to act as an adult, with credits including Chicago Med, Russian Doll, Hustlers, The Tick, and Better Call Saul.

