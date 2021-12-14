'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray involved in domestic incident at Bricktown hotel, TMZ reports

Hyatt Place Hotel was the site of a domestic dispute last week that, according to TMZ, involved "Home Alone" actor Devin Ratray.

An actor who starred in the beloved Christmas movie "Home Alone" has been involved in a domestic incident at a downtown Oklahoma City hotel, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reports that law enforcement was called to the Hyatt Place Hotel during the week of Dec. 5, where police "broke up" a "domestic dispute" between Devin Ratray and his girlfriend.

According to TMZ, Ratray's girlfriend called authorities to file a police report the day after the incident occurred, and accused him of "strangling her and putting his hand over her mouth" during an argument.

TMZ further reports that the woman said she bit his hand and Ratray punched her in the face before she escaped to a stairwell, where she waited for police to arrive.

Police provide redacted report, Devin Ratray not identified directly

A heavily redacted incident report, provided by the Oklahoma City Police Department, confirms some specifics outlined in the TMZ article, including location, date and the nature of the alleged violence.

All names, apart from police officers, are redacted from the case report. However, the report includes other details not mentioned in the TMZ article.

The police report said that the woman did not want to press charges at the time but gave photos she had taken of her injuries to police. The reporting officer also said he searched for, but was unable to find, the woman's attacker at nearby hotels. Based on details provided by the woman, the reporting officer assumed the man traveled either to Dallas or New York City.

No official complaint has been filed as a result of the incident, and police officials have declined to comment on the case.

Devin Ratray appeared in 'Home Sweet Home Alone,' was 'Buzz' in original movies

Ratray portrayed Buzz McAllister in the first "Home Alone" film and its sequel, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," from the early 1990s. Buzz is the older brother of protagonist Kevin McAllister, played by Macaulay Culkin, who defends his home from burglars after his family mistakenly leaves him behind during a Christmas trip.

Ratray returned to the franchise as an adult Buzz in "Home Sweet Home Alone," released Nov. 12 on the Disney+ streaming platform. In the new film, Buzz McAllister appears as a police officer.

According to TMZ, a spokesperson for Ratray said an argument between him and his girlfriend did occur, but it "was a verbal argument, nothing physical," and the couple has now separated.

