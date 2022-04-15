Home alone: Middleborough teen confronts man who broke into her house, and helps police make arrest

A 14-year-old Middleborough girl was home alone Friday morning when she discovered a man trying to break into her house, officials said.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. Middleborough police were dispatched to a Spruce Street home for a report of a man who broke in while the teen was inside.

The girl was awoken to the sound of an intruder in her home and she then bravely confronted the suspect while he was allegedly attempting to steal items.

The “courageous” teen jumped into action and locked herself into her room, armed herself with a kitchen knife, and called 911 while getting video of the suspect’s license plate, which lead the police to make the arrest of a Bourne man.

According to Chief Perkins, the suspect is known as Joseph Ridge, 58, of Bourne, and is a well-known criminal with a past of violence. Ridge will be arraigned in Wareham District Court Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

“I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl. Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home,” Chief Perkins said. “I would also like to thank the Middleborough Police dispatcher who took the call and officers who responded for their kindness and compassion when responding to this incident, and the State Police for assisting us in apprehending this individual. The suspect, in this case, is a career criminal who was arrested after terrorizing a 14-year-old girl in her own home. Hopefully his arrest this time will bring this known felon to account for his crimes.”

You can listen to the 911 call between the teen and the dispatcher below.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW