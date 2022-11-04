Which home appliance brands have customer safety complaints? Search our database

A food processor that “cut to the bone” a woman’s index and middle finger.

A dishwasher with an exposed stainless-steel edge that “sliced a child’s foot open”.

A steam-pressured coffee pot that “blew up” and caused “second to third-degree burns.”

These are just a few of the thousands of incidents described by consumers in the reports submitted to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which collects and publishes reports involving the risk of illness, injury, or death caused by a product sold on the market.

USA TODAY reporters analyzed thousands of those complaints from the last decade and found appliances were the product cited most frequently. At least 40% of the 2,000 consumer safety complaints filed by July this year involve appliances, and more than half of them were about refrigerators.

A USA TODAY investigation revealed an unprecedented spike in refrigerator complaints caused by a wave of reports related to Samsung fridges during the past two years.

Due to an unusual provision of law, the federal safety commission can’t call attention to a pattern of reported problems with a product until agency officials complete a long process that in effect requires getting permission from the manufacturer beforehand.

As a result, the only way of knowing in a timely manner about a product that is hurting people is to read the complaints.

Search here the reports by type of appliance and find out what problems have been flagged

If you cannot see a data search tool below, click here.

Some products that are the target of complaints end up in product recalls. Visit USA TODAY’s safety recalls page to search by product name or description.

Bear in mind that the federal safety commission has jurisdiction over thousands of consumer products, from toys to televisions to appliances. But problems involving some types of products are not included in the complaints database.

The Department of Transportation regulates cars, motorcycles and trucks, while food, drugs, and cosmetics are covered by the Food and Drug Administration. Alcohol, tobacco, and firearms are within the jurisdiction of the Department of the Treasury.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: