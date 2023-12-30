Home available in east Montgomery's Mitylene Forest

A roomy and newly carpeted three-bedroom home is for sale on a quiet cul-de-sac in east Montgomery’s popular Mitylene Forest, part of the larger Lake Forest development. Lake Forest is bounded by McLemore Road on the west, Atlanta Highway, and the older Arrowhead community on the east.

Many of the newest homes in Lake Forest are in Mitylene Forest, which is on the west side of the development nearest McLemore Road.

The home at 507 Old Mitylene Lane in Mitylene Forest provides three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a beautiful kitchen within 2,057 square feet of living space. The Milton Strickland Builders home was constructed in 2007, and is for sale for $299,900.

“Mitylene Forest is a great location — convenient to an elementary school, shopping and the interstate,” Realtor Kelly House said. “Homes are traditional style built from 2004 to 2017. Mitylene Forest is a desired, family-friendly neighborhood which is nicely maintained.”

Mitylene Forest begins a stretch of homes lining the northern side of Atlanta Highway from McLemore Road to the Towne Lake neighborhood near Interstate 85 and Chantilly Parkway. Lake Forest adjoins the Arrowhead neighborhood and country club.

The location puts residents near plentiful shopping along Atlanta Highway and at The Shoppes at EastChase, near vibrant churches, and close to ballfields and recreational sites near AUM. Larger employers such as AUM, Baptist East hospital, and the EastChase retail complex are all less than a 10-minute drive.

“This home is open with plenty of windows and French doors leading to a relaxing covered patio,” House said. “Beautiful custom-stained cabinets in the kitchen and master bath complement the beautiful countertops. Relax after a long day in the large, jetted bathtub in the owners’ suite. The suite also includes a large walk-in closet and a separate tiled shower.”

The well-lighted kitchen includes a large work island and breakfast bar, gorgeous countertops, and an abundance of old-stained cabinets.

The design also includes a sitting area or study off the owners’ suite. The property is for sale for $299,900.

Breaking It Down

Close to AUM, Baptist East hospital

Homeowners association

Easy interstate access

Near public elementary school

By The Numbers

At least three homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range from $299,900 to about $309,000

At least two homes are for sale

The homes are priced in a range from $294,500 to $299,900

Homes for sale measure from 2,004 square feet to 2,057 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Kelly House at 334-399-9500.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, travel east on Interstate 85 and take the Taylor Road exit. Take a left onto Taylor Road. Take a left onto Atlanta Highway at the intersection of Taylor Road and Atlanta Highway. Travel west on Atlanta Highway and take a right onto McLemore Road. Travel past the elementary school and take a right onto Mitylene Forest Trail to enter Mitylene Forest.

Source: Realtor Kelly House

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Home available in east Montgomery's Mitylene Forest