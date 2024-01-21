Home available in Millbrook's Grandview Pines

A wonderfully updated three-bedroom home is for sale in the heart of Millbrook on a quiet cul-de-sac. Updates to the two-bath home include fresh paint, new carpet, a new roof, and a new HVAC system.

The property is located off Deatsville Highway in the smaller section of Grandview Pines built closest to Highway 14.

“Grandview Pines where this home is located is not attached to the larger portion of the subdivision,” Realtor Connie Glenn said. “This section of Grandview Pines has a smaller-atmosphere feel. The neighborhood is convenient to schools, shopping and has easy interstate access.”

Homes in the section of Grandview Pines were built from the 1970s through the 1990s, Glenn added. “Homes are mostly brick construction. They are every style to include two-story and single-level homes,” Glenn said. “The neighborhood is quiet.”

Millbrook continues to grow by offering a small-town atmosphere as well as conveniences and attractions associated with a larger city such as Montgomery.

Millbrook’s new 17 Springs sports complex, golf course, parks and the many new businesses mean that families can find most of what they need in their hometown. “Millbrook is growing fast with so many new shopping and entertainment activities,” Glenn said.

The home at 500 Catalpa Road provides 1,590 square feet of living space and is for sale for $220,000. The home was built in 1976 and has been renovated and is move-in ready, Glenn said. “The kitchen has new stainless appliances; the home has new flooring and a freshly painted interior,” Glenn said. “The installation of a new roof helps for many years to come. The new heating and AC unit are another plus. A large utility room with a new water heater and extra storage cabinets lead out onto the attached carport.”

The home is on a cul-de-sac, adding an extra dose of privacy. “The home has an in-ground swimming pool which is a plus during the hot summertime,” Glenn said. “No need to spend your valuable time to update this home. The work is all completed and waiting for someone to enjoy the new conveniences of this home.”

Both bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and tile. The large great room has a custom fireplace for cold winter days. The kitchen also has granite countertops.

Breaking It Down

Limited pass-through traffic

Mature trees, spacious lots

Close to dining, retail, stores

Elmore County schools

Near golf course

By The Numbers

At least 10 homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range up to about $220,000

At least two homes are for sale

The homes are priced in a range from $140,000 to $220,000

Homes for sale measure from 1,300 square feet to about 1,600 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Connie Glenn at 334-315-9824.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, travel north on Interstate 65 and take the second Prattville exit. Take a right onto Highway 14 and travel east. Travel past the KFC and take a left onto Deatsville Highway. Take a right onto Dogwood Drive to enter the neighborhood.

Source: Realtor Connie Glenn

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Home available in Millbrook's Grandview Pines