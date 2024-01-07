Home available in Prattville's Bridge Creek Reserve

A four bedroom, two bath home is the only property on the market in north Prattville’s popular Bridge Creek Reserve.

The roomy 1,848 square foot brick design on Carson Drive is just a turn from nearby Prattville High School and a park located along Upper Kingston Road.

A four bedroom, two bath home is for sale in north Prattville’s popular Bridge Creek Reserve. The roomy 1,848 square foot brick design at 1320 Carson Drive was built in 2010 and is for sale for $289,000.

Ten homes have been sold in the past year in Bridge Creek Reserve, one of several developments which have been built near the high school in the past 15 years. The neighborhood sits in a coveted location near the high school and downtown. But families live away from the light, traffic, and noise compared to the more developed east Prattville.

Bridge Creek’s location puts residents less than five minutes from the high school, quaint downtown Prattville, vibrant downtown churches, Autauga Creek and all the seasonal activities the city puts on throughout the year. The downtown events such as the Parade of Pumpkins help create an appealing family-friendly community atmosphere.

The home at 1320 Carson Drive was built in 2010 and is for sale for $289,000.

The formal dining room and breakfast room open to the living room. The master bath includes his and her closets, a double sink vanity and a jetted tub.

The all-important kitchen includes a breakfast bar and work island, double sink, stainless appliances, numerous cabinets for storage, and an eat-in kitchen.

A laundry room, gas log fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, security system, and double pane windows add to the appeal of the home.

Outside, the well-landscaped front yard provides an abundance of room for family football or kickball games. Or relax on the covered front porch after a busy workday. An in-ground sprinkler system will help keep the lawn healthy.

The large back yard is enclosed by a privacy fence with double gates. The covered porch includes a patio grilling area.

Breaking It Down

Near Prattville High School

Homeowners association

Close to park, downtown Prattville

Newer homes

Rural atmosphere

Limited pass-through traffic

By The Numbers

At least 10 homes have been sold in the past year

At least one home is for sale

The home is priced at $289,000

The home for sale measures 1,848 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact any Realtor.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, travel north on Interstate 65 and take the first Prattville exit. Take a left onto Cobbs Ford Road. Travel west on Cobbs Ford Road as it turns into Main Street. Travel through the intersection with Memorial Drive and continue west into downtown Prattville. Stay on Main Street as it turns into North Court Street. Veer left onto Upper Kingston Road and travel past the bamboo park. Veer left from Upper Kingston Road onto Bridge Creek Road. Carson Drive, the entrance to Bridge Creek Reserve, will be on the right.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Home available in Prattville's Bridge Creek Reserve