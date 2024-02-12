Home and Away lines up dark new storyline for Theo Poulos

Home and Away spoilers follow for Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid.

Home and Away has confirmed a dark new storyline for Theo Poulos as he grows closer to newcomer Valerie.

Since her arrival in Summer Bay, Theo has been charmed by free-spirited Valerie - who recently befriended his aunt Leah Patterson during her in-patient stay at a mental health clinic - but the relationship will soon take a dark turn after Valerie offers drugs to Theo.

In scenes set to air this week in Australia and a few weeks' time for UK viewers, Theo confides in Valerie about his ongoing struggles, telling her that he is failing at college and has lost his passion for music.

Later on, Theo invites Valerie to his gig at Salt, which she agrees to attend. Valerie then offers him a pill to "help" with his stress.

Theo is initially taken aback by Valerie's offer and hesitates before eventually deciding to take the pill.

After taking the drug, Theo enjoys his night at Salt alongside Valerie, with the pair sharing a kiss. However, the pair are spotted by Theo's ex-girlfriend Kirby Aramoana, who notices his unusual behaviour and pleads with him to be careful.

The next day, Theo wakes up feeling a brand new lease of life. Believing his newfound passion is due to the party drug, Theo wants more and he wants Valerie to get the pills for him.

Is Theo heading down a dark path?

Speaking to TV Week about the storyline, Valerie actress Courtney Clarke said that prior to her arrival in the Bay, her character was spending time at the mental health clinic after losing her brother in a car accident.

"She is pretty deep down a road of trauma and self-loathing when she meets Leah in the clinic. Valerie decides that the best thing for her to do, is be around her newfound friend… and so she heads to Summer Bay," she explained.

On Valerie and Theo's developing relationship, she added: "There's definitely an element of intrigue and mystery from [the Kirby and the others], especially when things start to get a little friendly with her and Theo."

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7Plus.

For more on drug addiction and dependency, including information and support, please visit FRANK or Action on Addiction.







