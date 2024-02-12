Home and Away previews shocking new Leah scenes in 13 spoiler pictures
Next week on Home and Away on Channel 5, Leah Patterson's paranoia builds to a worrying incident with Justin Morgan.
Elsewhere, Cash Newman is alarmed to hear that his sister Felicity has been arguing with Harper Matheson.
Our 13-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.
Tuesday, February 20: Justin faces a dangerous situation
He follows Leah into the Diner after hours, but she becomes frightened and holds him at knifepoint.
Tuesday, February 20: Leah wrongly believes she's in danger
Suffering from sleep deprivation and haunted by her past ordeal, she now thinks that Justin is working with the Vita Nova cult.
Tuesday, February 20: Justin desperately tries to reason with Leah
He insists that he's no threat to her.
Tuesday, February 20: Theo walks in on the stand-off
He's concerned to see his aunt in such a bad way.
Tuesday, February 20: Theo begs Leah to put the knife down
But Leah only becomes more distressed.
Tuesday, February 20: Theo is fearful
There's no easy way to get through to Leah.
Tuesday, February 20: Theo brings Bree to the scene
Bree realises that Leah needs professional help over her mental health.
Thursday, February 22: Cash quizzes Felicity
He wants to know why there's a strange atmosphere between her and Harper.
Thursday, February 22: Cash is shocked
Felicity admits her recent tension with Harper over Tane.
Thursday, February 22: Felicity defends herself
But Cash is disappointed that she's on bad terms with a friend of his.
Thursday, February 22: Felicity is put on the spot
Cash wants her to apologise to Harper for the row.
Thursday, February 22: Remi walks by
The row attracts his attention.
Thursday, February 22: Remi witnesses the argument unfold
What will he make of Cash and Felicity's clash?
