Home and Away previews shocking new Leah scenes in 13 spoiler pictures

Leah Patterson's paranoia builds to a worrying incident with Justin Morgan.

Elsewhere, Cash Newman is alarmed to hear that his sister Felicity has been arguing with Harper Matheson.

Tuesday, February 20: Justin faces a dangerous situation

He follows Leah into the Diner after hours, but she becomes frightened and holds him at knifepoint.

Tuesday, February 20: Leah wrongly believes she's in danger

Suffering from sleep deprivation and haunted by her past ordeal, she now thinks that Justin is working with the Vita Nova cult.

Tuesday, February 20: Justin desperately tries to reason with Leah

He insists that he's no threat to her.

Tuesday, February 20: Theo walks in on the stand-off

He's concerned to see his aunt in such a bad way.

Tuesday, February 20: Theo begs Leah to put the knife down

But Leah only becomes more distressed.

Tuesday, February 20: Theo is fearful

There's no easy way to get through to Leah.

Tuesday, February 20: Theo brings Bree to the scene

Bree realises that Leah needs professional help over her mental health.

Thursday, February 22: Cash quizzes Felicity

He wants to know why there's a strange atmosphere between her and Harper.

Thursday, February 22: Cash is shocked

Felicity admits her recent tension with Harper over Tane.

Thursday, February 22: Felicity defends herself

But Cash is disappointed that she's on bad terms with a friend of his.

Thursday, February 22: Felicity is put on the spot

Cash wants her to apologise to Harper for the row.

Thursday, February 22: Remi walks by

The row attracts his attention.

Thursday, February 22: Remi witnesses the argument unfold

What will he make of Cash and Felicity's clash?

