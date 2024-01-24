Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou reveals new project away from acting

Home and Away spoilers follow.



Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou has announced a new project away from acting.

The actress, who is best known for playing Leah Patterson on the soap, took to Instagram to reveal that she has written her first children's book.

Mia Megastar centres around a young dancing and singing enthusiast, who tries to fulfil her dream of becoming a megastar — not without a bit of drama. The book will be released on April 3 and is available to pre-order now.

"I'm very excited to announce my brand new book, Mia Megastar!" Ada captioned the new video.

"It's all about family, food, friendship & fun and is the perfect junior fiction novel for all the young people out there (aimed at 8 year old girls and above) who want to be megastars," she continued, alongside a star emoji.

The actress went into more detail about her latest venture in the accompanying Reel, saying: "It's loosely based on my life growing up and what inspired me to become an actor. And Mia does this through creating her own drama club with her friends."

She added: "It's funny, warm, and it's all about the crazy Greek culture. You're gonna love it!"

Leah has recently been at the centre of some dark storylines. The Summer Bay character was left to die in an empty building with her partner Justin after being kidnapped by the sinister Vita Nova cult.

Episodes airing in the UK next week will see Leah opening up to Justin over the terrifying ordeal.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

