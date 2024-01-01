Home and Away's Felicity to be caught out over Tane deception

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Felicity Newman will soon be found out after her deception of husband Tane Parata is discovered.

Felicity recently agreed to start a family with Tane, although she is masking her doubts about having a child and is secretly still taking her contraceptive pill.

In scenes that will air in the UK in the coming weeks, Tane excitedly tells Mackenzie Booth that they are trying for a baby, and Mac is thrilled for them.

However, an uncertain Felicity is less thrilled to hear yet more baby talk from her husband and continues to dodge the subject at work.

When Mackenzie comes across Felicity's secret stash of contraceptive pills, she makes it clear to Felicity that she can't condone her lies and urges her to come clean to Tane.

An under-pressure Felicity later tells Tane that they need to talk.

But she once again finds herself getting swept up in her husband's excitement about starting a family, and backs out of telling him the truth.

Instead, she pretends that she has been upset by Tane telling Mackenzie all about their baby plans.

He promises her that he won't do it again - but that doesn't stop him from constantly raising the topic of having kids, leaving Felicity wracked with guilt over her uncertainty and her delaying tactics.

How long will Felicity be able to keep up her lie - and how will Tane react when he discovers the truth?

Home and Away returns in January 2024 on Channel 5 in the UK. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

