Home and Away's Justin targeted in murder plan in 30 new spoiler pictures

Next week on Home and Away on Channel 5, Justin Morgan's ordeal isn't over as Vita Nova find a way to target him at the hospital.

Elsewhere, Lyrik try to look to the future after Kirby Aramoana is permitted to re-join the band.

Our 30-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.

Monday, January 15: Lyrik look to the future

Kirby has been permitted to re-join the band, as Forrest has agreed to cancel her solo contract.

Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Monday, January 15: Kirby is excited

She didn't enjoy working as a solo artist and wants to be part of a group again.

Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Monday, January 15: Theo is happy

Lyrik's revival will allow him to explore his passion for music once again.

Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Monday, January 15: Lyrik hope for even more success

But after an extended hiatus, it'll be hard work to get their fans back.

Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Monday, January 15: Lyrik try to get the ball rolling

They spread the word over the band's reunion.

Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Monday, January 15: Kirby and Eden come to a realisation

Some fans have already moved on with their lives, so the band will have to start again from scratch when it comes to building up support.

Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Monday, January 15: Cash arrives

He catches up with Kirby and Eden.

Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Monday, January 15: Cash has been spending time at the hospital

He has been visiting Justin, who's still recovering after his kidnap ordeal.

Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Monday, January 15: It's an intense time for everyone

As Justin is Lyrik's manager, everyone has been hit hard by the recent kidnap drama.

Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Monday, January 15: Cash and Eden kiss

Are things starting to look up?

Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Tuesday, January 16: Remi broods

There has been another disagreement among Lyrik.

Channel 5

Tuesday, January 16: Eden tries to play peacemaker

She heads outside to join Remi.

Channel 5

Tuesday, January 16: Eden shares her thoughts

Remi wants Kirby to use Forrest's contacts to help the band get ahead again, but Kirby thinks it would be immoral. Eden is forced to decide where she stands on this.

Channel 5

Tuesday, January 16: Eden takes a side

She insists that Remi was wrong to question Kirby's decision not to use the contacts.

Channel 5

Tuesday, January 16: Remi is left thoughtful

Will peace be restored?

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Justin is in danger again

A new villain, Jordan, is posing as a hospital porter and secretly taking instructions from the Vita Nova cult.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Jordan waits for his moment

He has been instructed to murder Justin.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Justin is unaware of the danger he's in

He browses his phone after Leah leaves.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Jordan peeks in through the window

He sees that Justin is alone.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Jordan is ready to make his move

With the police guard preoccupied, he thinks now is his chance.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Jordan heads inside

Ominously, he picks up a pillow.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Jordan shows his true agenda

He sends a sinister message from the cult.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Jordan tries to smother Justin

Justin is horrified by the shock attack.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Justin manages to gain the upper hand

He overpowers Jordan.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Leah arrives

She and Rose realised something was wrong and rushed to the scene.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Justin recalls what happened

He fears they'll never be free from the cult.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Jordan plans his escape

He needs to get out of the hospital ASAP.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Jordan makes a run for it

There are police everywhere.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: The police capture Jordan

Rose makes the arrest.

Channel 5

Wednesday, January 17: Leah is overwhelmed

She wonders when Vita Nova will ever stop targeting her family.

Channel 5

