Home and Away's Remi confronts Bree for lying to him

Home and Away's Remi Carter is forced to confront his girlfriend Bree Cameron for lying to him next week.

In scenes that will air on Channel 5 in the UK next week, Remi enjoys spending some quality catch-up time with his friends, while Bree is busy working long hours at the hospital.

But when Xander Delaney reveals that Bree actually had a quiet night at home and hadn't been at work at all, Remi is puzzled – why would Bree lie to him about what she was doing?

Later on, Remi confronts Bree at the hospital over why she lied about working when they'd originally planned to spend some time together.

Bree explains her decision, revealing that she felt awkward after their meeting with Remi's parents resulted in the revelation that Remi already has their whole lives planned out.

Bree tells Remi that she still has her own goals and her own plans for her life, which she doesn't want to give up.

Remi is understanding, much to Bree's relief, and she makes it clear that it's not that she's unhappy with him. Will the couple be able to get back on the same page when it comes to their future plans?

The pair have already endured plenty of drama in their relationship, including Bree accidentally killing her abusive husband Jacob last year after he kidnapped her and plotted her murder.

