Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.23

The board of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.23 per share on the 19th of August. The dividend yield is 2.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Home Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Having paid out dividends for 8 years, Home Bancorp has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Home Bancorp's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 20%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 14.2% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 20% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Home Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.28 total annually to $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Home Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Home Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Home Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Home Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

