It's a horrible truth that many women simply endure period pain every month -- perhaps relying on painkillers or a hot water bottle to relieve stomach cramps. For others, menstrual pain can be inescapably debilitating -- to the point where they have to stay in bed for days each month and wait the pain out, as over-the-counter painkillers don't provide relief. People who menstruate may also suffer from PMS, the mood swings and emotional sensitivity that can occur in the days leading up to a period.