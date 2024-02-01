Work from home with a big paycheck: A list of $100K+ NC job openings

The state of North Carolina currently has over 1,260 job openings listed online. Some are entirely remote and offer six-figure salaries, and others have a work-from-home hybrid perk.

We combed through six-figure, remote-friendly offerings in the state of North Carolina right now.

If you’re searching for a new job, or if you’re just curious about the salaries some state employees are making these days, we’ve compiled some of the highest paying state jobs that are currently open (as of Feb. 1) and listed on the state’s job postings site.

Below, you’ll find each job’s title, a description of the position and a link to the posting, where you can find more information about the job and apply. Be sure to inquire about residency requirements, as some remote jobs require employees to reside in-state.

All of the jobs’ posted salaries and recruitment ranges go up to six figures, but not all are guaranteed to pay over $100,000.

You can find the full, searchable list of all current openings at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

To search for fully remote or hybrid jobs, filter selections to include remote options, including remote only, remote optional and flexible/hybrid.

Salary range: $100,000 - $175,000

Chief Managed Care Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services

Posted salary : $110,000 - $150,000

Recruitment range : $110,000 - $150,000

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position This position provides technical program advisory services related to managed care, being fully involved in the design, development and implementation of the 1115 Medicaid transformation waiver.

Deadline: Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $80,000 - $160,000

Legislative Affairs Director for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $82,011 - $159,922

Recruitment range : Up to $125,000

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for developing NCDIT’s annual legislative strategy, representing NCDIT with the members of the General Assembly, other government officials and the business community in all matters pertaining to IT legislation and constituent services.

Deadline: Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Network Engineer for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $85,205 - $149,108

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for firewall, IPS, routing, switching and load balancing offerings internal and external to the DIT data centers.

Deadline: Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.

Cybersecurity Analyst for the Administrative Office of the Courts

Posted salary : $85,890 - $146,700

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position manages potential vulnerabilities and communicates them to appropriate divisions for remediation or defined compensating controls, ensuring risks to both on-site legacy and cloud hosted information assets are proactively and cost-effectively managed.

Deadline: Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Operating Systems Software Programmer II for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $81,500 - $122,250

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Remote only

Summary : This position is responsible for working across the entire Identity & Converged Platform organization (and other teams in the agency as needed) to ensure engineering projects are implemented as specified and within scope.

Deadline: Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $70,000 - $140,000

Senior IT Auditor (Information Systems Audit Division) for the Office of the State Auditor

Posted salary : $70,967 - $138,386

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position contributes to the completion of audits that could help reduce risks of data tampering, data loss or leakage, service disruption and poor management of Information Technology (systems.

Deadline: Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $60,000 - $130,000

Revenue Administration Officer III for the Department of Revenue

Posted salary : $66,016 - $128,731

Recruitment range : $66,016 - $102,788

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position interprets, administers and applies North Carolina tax laws and rules to resolve controversial issues relating to the taxes administered in the Division, to support IT projects impacting sales and use tax systems and to participate in tracking and reviewing legislative activities.

Deadline: Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.

Classification and Compensation Manager for the Department of Adult Correction

Posted salary : $66,016 - $128,731

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position provides leadership to a team of HR professionals responsible for the areas of classification and compensation to include position classification, labor market studies, organizational management and policy development to support the classification system.

Deadline: Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.

State Budget Management Analyst II for the Office of State Budget and Management

Posted salary : $66,016 - $128,731

Recruitment range : $80,000- $105,000

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position is responsible for interpreting legislation and other governing language, developing and issuing budget policies and procedures, providing nonpartisan fiscal/policy analysis and conducting quarterly reviews with agency leadership to review agency performance and program evaluations.

Deadline: Continuous

Salary range: $65,000 - $120,000

Environmental Program Supervisor II for the Department of Environmental Quality

Posted salary : $65,876 - $115,283

Recruitment range : $65,876 - $103,340

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position supervises a team of environmental professionals in all matters relating to mobile source compliance with state and federal air quality regulations. They will also manage technical work and serve as a subject matter expert and first point of contact for a variety of mobile source compliance and enforcement issues.

Deadline: Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.

Public Utilities Regulatory Analyst II for the Department of Commerce

Posted salary : $65,876 - $115,283

Recruitment range : $65,876 - $105,000

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position functions as a technical expert for the NC Utilities Commission, focusing on cost recovery and service quality of the utilities.

Deadline: Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

A Triangle town is named a ‘homebuying haven’ for Gen Z. NC housing experts respond

Trillions of cicadas this summer? An NC State bug expert tells us what to expect