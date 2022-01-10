At-home brow tint for fuller brows

Brow tinting is a service where semi-permanent dye is applied to the brows for a fuller, more defined look. Eylure has made the service possible at home with their Pro-Brow DyBrow kit, a kit that comes with everything you need to dye your brows. Producers Nico Reyes and Kyle Kerchaert test the kit out for themselves to see if the kit actually does make brows more shaped and full-looking, as well as if the dye actually does last for six weeks. Product used in video: Eylure Pro-Brow DyBrow in Dark Brown, $10.40 https://bit.ly/3pCBbxz