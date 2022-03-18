'It's home': Buck Owens' guitar is back at the post office after it was stolen

Mar. 18—A piece of Bakersfield's history was returned Thursday morning to the U.S. post office on Minner Avenue.

U.S. postal inspectors, employees from the Kern County Sheriff's Office and postal workers gathered in Oildale to place a Buck Owens guitar back into its display case after the KCSO reported it was stolen in December. The instrument was found at Greenlawn cemetery Jan. 8, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court. Authorities declined to comment about which Greenlawn location they recovered the guitar.

"It's wonderful — people just don't realize how important (it is for the guitar) to stay here," said area resident Leslie Echols, upon learning about the guitar's restoration Thursday morning. "I was devastated when I heard about (the theft). How could someone do that?"

Authorities examined surveillance video and investigated tips from the public and informants to retrieve the instrument, said Matthew Norfleet, an inspector with the U.S. Postal Investigation Service. He added no charges are filed, but they do have suspects in the ongoing investigation.

"The person who stole this guitar didn't benefit from it — the feds are now after them," Norfleet said. "Obviously, (the suspects) didn't have as many friends as they thought they did."

Norfleet added the guitar seems to be mostly intact. The shadowbox hosting the instrument was shattered and the post office itself was damage, he added. Packages were also missing, according to the KCSO. Norfleet asked the community to report missing packages they expected to arrive around Dec. 28, the date of the theft, because it could help with the investigation.

KCSO Detective Steven Davis said they are seeking federal charges such as burglary, grand theft and conspiracy against the perpetrator.

"Whoever is responsible for the burglary should be prepared to face justice for it," Norfleet added.

Norfleet said a $10,000 reward is still available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Residents can call the U.S. Postal Service at 877-876-2455 or KCSO at 661-861-3110.

The post office was named "Buck Owens Post Office" in 2008 to honor the artist and recognize the history of those Oildale streets. The musician would drop off responses to fan mail at the post office. A recording studio used by Owens for almost 20 years sat a couple blocks away on North Chester Avenue, according to The Californian's archives.

Jim Shaw, a keyboard player in Owens' band the Buckaroos, remembers when the instrument was placed into its display. He said it was great the original guitar was back, and he is a fan of happy endings.

The guitar, horizontally striped with red, white and blue, was not directly played by Owens. The Crystal Palace sells the exact same copy, Shaw said. The country artist patented that design, he added.

For Echols, 60, Owens is part of Bakersfield's history. She always noticed the instrument when dropping off mail at the Minner Avenue post office, she said.

"I'm glad it's home," said Echols, who's used the post office for more than 20 years. "It's back where it should be."

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.