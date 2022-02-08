Do you work from home in Bucks or Montco for your Philadelphia-based job? You may be due a city wage tax refund

Residents of Bucks and Montgomery counties who work for Philadelphia-based companies, but have shifted work to home outside of the city may be eligible for a Philadelphia city wage tax refund.

The tricky part? Knowing if you are eligible and how to file for the refund. To that end, the city Department of Revenue established the Philadelphia Tax Center web portal to help workers navigate the process.

Department Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Lopez Kriss explained that non-residents whose employers required them to work from outside of Philadelphia, but had Philadelphia wage tax withheld from their paychecks, are eligible for a refund for the time they were required to work outside their city-based office workplaces.

"The key is 'required,'" Lopez Kriss said. "They are not entitled to a refund if they are working outside of Philadelphia at their convenience, even with the employer’s permission."

Non-residents pay a 3.448 percent city wage tax.

As of last year, non-Philadelphia residents could apply online to request a refund of the wage tax if the worker lived outside Philadelphia (non-resident) and were required to work remotely by their employer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, lawmakers, led by state Rep. Wendi Thomas, R-178 of Northampton and nine other state representatives, sent a letter to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, stating that Bucks County residents seeking a refund on the Philadelphia wage tax are being required to provide a letter from their employer stating that the employee was required to work remotely in order to qualify for the refund.

Lopez Kriss said the process has been somewhat streamlined this year.

"The new Philadelphia Tax Center is accepting 2021 refund requests now. Taxpayers do not need to create a username or password to request a wage tax refund," Lopez Kriss said. "It’s also important that those seeking a refund use the correct form. Last year the Philadelphia Revenue Department created a COVID-EZ form for folks without bonus pay, severance, overtime, stock options, or business expenses, who were affected by office closures due to the pandemic.

"We have brought that form back this year. Taxpayers who have more complex requests will need to use the long form."

Lopez Kriss said the number of Bucks County residents working for Philadelphia companies will fluctuate from year to year, and the department "would have no idea" how many were required to work outside of Philadelphia.

"Many will be pleased to learn we are also bringing back the employer-requested (or 'bulk') refund petitions this year," Lopez Kriss said. "That streamlined refund option — in which a business can request on behalf of a group of its employees — is not available yet, but will be soon."

The Bucks County Opportunity Council, which has offices in Bristol, Doylestown, Quakertown and Warminster, provides free tax preparation and guidance for qualifying county residents.

Council spokesperson Joseph Cuozzo said the council's staff of tax preparation volunteers would help clients if they did qualified for the tax and for the council's program. Applicants must be a resident of Bucks County and have a household income for 2021 of no more than $57,000.

"We do help any tax client who'll qualify for municipal refunds through the City of Philadelphia," said Cuozzo. "Any money we can get back for a client, either through the earned income tax credit, the child tax credit and of course the city wage tax refund, it's important to (the client0 and important to us.

