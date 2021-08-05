Home burglary, felony theft among indictments

Aug. 5—HUNTSVILLE — A Huntsville man has been indicted on five felony charges after prosecutors say that he broke into a home and threatened four individuals with a firearm.

The case involving Tavarus Winfrey, 22, was among the 28 cases that received felony indictments from the recently impaneled Walker County grand jury, the Walker County District Attorney's Office said in release on Tuesday.

Winfrey's crime dates back to June 2020. He was released on bonds totaling $50,000 two weeks after the assaults.

In another indictment, grand jurors handed down a felony theft indictment against David Rodriguez, 31, of Riverside. Court records state that Rodriguez stole two 3D printers, a VR headset, VR controllers, a red cart and a Dell computer tower from Sam Houston State University. The incident was reported in April and had a total loss of over $30,000.

"Thanks to an excellent investigation by SHSU Detective C.J. Weathersby, the thief was identified, arrested, and the property was returned to SHSU."said Will Durham, Walker County Criminal District Attorney.

Rodriguez is also currently out on bond.

Others indicted by the grand jury last month included:

—Philip Adams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (third-degree felony).

—Kelton Archie, evading arrest detention with previous conviction (state jail felony).

—Nicholas Comaitos, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (third-degree felony).

—Charya Dottin, evading arrest detention with a vehicle (third-degree felony).

—Kasha Dowsey, forgery of a financial instrument (state jail felony).

—Alkeishia Hunter, prohibited substance in correctional facility — marijuana (third-degree felony).

—Nathaniel Luna, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — two counts (second-degree felony).

—Jatorrian McArthur, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (second-degree felony).

—Christopher Morgan, unlawful use of a criminal instrument (state jail felony).

—Kennedy Ozoani, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (second-degree felony).

—Isaac Peralez, abandon/ endanger a child — two counts (state jail felony).

—Alexander Rodriguez, burglary of a building (state jail felony).

—Guillermo Sanchez, unlawful carrying a weapon with alcohol on premises (third-degree felony).

—Gordon Sawyer, injury to elderly (third-degree felony), interfering with emergency request for assistance (state jail felony).

—Joshua Talley, evading arrest detention with vehicle (third-degree felony).

—Michael Taylor, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (third-degree felony).

—Rosa Vera, abandon/ endanger a child — two counts (state jail felony), assault of a public servant (third-degree felony).

—Jamiel Barnett, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).

—Tenita Harrison, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (second-degree felony).

—Deysi Munoz, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).

—David Torres, indecency with a child sexual contact (second-degree felony).

—Willie Tyler, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (third-degree felony).

—Michael Binderup, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).

—Thomas Coker, DWI third or more (third-degree felony).

—Justin Hubbard, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (third-degree felony), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (state jail felony), possession of marijuana (state jail felony).

—Madison Ling, evading arrest detention with a vehicle (third-degree felony).