Home burglary reported on Montgomery Road

France's foreign minister has said the EU will not be "blackmailed" by the UK on Covid vaccines. Speaking after President Macron's failed gambit to block exports of the vaccine, Jean-Yves Le Drian said Europe would not "pay the price" for the UK's decision to prioritise the number of people getting a first dose "knowing there will be problems with the second one". "You can't be playing like this, a bit of blackmail, just because you hurried to get people vaccinated with a first shot, and now you're a bit handicapped because you don't have the second one," he told France Info radio. "The UK is proud to have vaccinated many people with the first dose, but they will have a problem with the second dose," he added. "We are fully vaccinated with two doses, not one. Today we have the same number of fully vaccinated people in France and the United Kingdom." Ahead of this week's summit Ursula von der Leyen told European Union leaders that Britain is dependent on vaccine supplies from the EU to complete the second phase of its vaccination rollout. However Dr Sarah Schiffling, senior lecturer in supply chain management at Liverpool John Moores University, said the UK is "not that dependent on the EU" for vaccine supplies. A Government spokesman said: "We're on track to meet our vaccination targets and everyone will get their second dose within 12 weeks of their first." Follow the latest updates below.