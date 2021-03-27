Home burglary reported on Montgomery Road
Mar. 27—Detectives with the Huntsville Police Department are currently investigating a burglary, which they say occurred Friday in the 3700 block of Montgomery Road.
Police say that an unknown suspected entered the residence through a window and stole a chainsaw, an x-box, a television and a shotgun. The items hold a total value just under $1,000.
Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jim Barnes said that officers were still processing the scene Friday morning.