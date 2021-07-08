Home burglary suspect arrested in Harrison Twp.

Jul. 8—Detectives investigating a Harrison Twp. burglary arrested the suspect an hour later when they spotted him at a local gas station.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were called at 1 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a burglary in progress in the 5200 block of Susan Drive. The suspect had left when deputies arrived, but four children who live there gave a description of the suspect who damaged the house and garage before leaving, according to a press release.

Also, home security camera footage clearly showed the suspect — identified as 48-year-old Rodney Morse Smith Jr. — and the vehicle he was driving, including the license plate, the release stated.

Detectives spotted the suspect vehicle at 2 p.m. at a Speedway gas station at 5000 N. Main St., and saw Smith get out of the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Smith and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary and two warrants.