Home, business owners clean up after storm washes through Mamaroneck
The hard work to clean up is underway in the Village of Mamaroneck, where more than 6 inches of rain led to severe flooding after Friday's storm.
The hard work to clean up is underway in the Village of Mamaroneck, where more than 6 inches of rain led to severe flooding after Friday's storm.
It can be hard to navigate the aftermath of flooding, but there are ways to keep safe from floodwaters
Former President Donald Trump’s civil financial fraud trial gets underway in New York. The U.S. Supreme Court — minus Justice Clarence Thomas, who recused himself — refuses to hear an appeal filed by lawyer John Eastman about shielding emails he sent to Trump.
“In my experience, getting a garment 90% clean is better than risking it to get to 100%.”
Are you oversharing about your kids online? Here's what digital safety experts say.
The Fearless Fund suit is heating up in Atlanta’s 11th Circuit. A panel of three appellate judges on Saturday temporarily blocked Fearless Fund from awarding its $20,000 Fearless Strivers Grant to Black women entrepreneurs as the lawsuit filed against it makes its way through the courts. The American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER), led by Edward Blum, who was behind the efforts to overturn affirmative action, sued Fearless Fund in August, alleging that its Strivers Grant program discriminates against non-Black women.
For the first time in more than 50 years, there will be no pandas in the United States in 2024, after zoos in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., return pandas that have been on loan from Beijing.
"When I tell you I was shocked..." The post TikToker shares Disneyland Halloween hack that you ‘never knew existed,’ and Disney fans are obsessed appeared first on In The Know.
You can find a lot of Free People sweaters on sale at Nordstrom Rack. The post If you’re going to buy one cozy sweater this fall, make it this fuzzy Free People one that’s currently 56% off appeared first on In The Know.
You may know NordVPN from its popular ambassador program, taking social media by storm as influencers sign up to make money advertising the virtual private network. But despite its popularity, it didn’t make the list of the nine top providers we published in June.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
The turnaround in Cincinnati might be one of the best stories Major League Soccer has seen in some time.
Led by Johan Rojas, Grayson Rodriguez and Evan Carter, here are some names baseball fans will want to learn.
Loog is back with a new starter instrument to help amateur piano players get their footing. The Loog Piano features built-in speakers, detailed digital models and a gorgeous aesthetic.
Looking to save some cash anywhere other than Amazon? Check out these great Target deals instead!
Both MLB and MLB.TV announced historic numbers in attendance and viewership, respectively, on Monday.
Dan Titus reveals four guards ready to make a leap this NBA season and take their fantasy value to a new level.
Volkswagen will expand its range of electric cars with a city car-sized crossover. The model will enter production in Wolfsburg, Germany, in 2026.
With one benefit to EVs being lower running costs, it makes sense that people shopping for a new-to-them vehicle would be considering something electric.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The Emily's List president and former Kamala Harris adviser will be sworn in this week.