How some home buyers are getting mortgage rates as low as 3%
ABC News’ Whit Johnson shares what you need to know about “assumable mortgage loans,” which allow a homebuyer to take over a seller’s home loan and even keep the original mortgage rate.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.18% last week after surging to 7.24% the week prior.
The average monthly principal and interest payment for borrowers buying a home using a 30-year fixed rate mortgage in July was $2,306.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage pulled back to 7.12% from 7.18% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
The volume of mortgage applications for a home purchase last week was the smallest in 28 years.
The average 30-year mortgage rate jumped to 7.23% this week, up from last week's 7.09%, according to Freddie Mac.
