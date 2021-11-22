Home, car hit by gunfire in Rock Hill, police say

A woman’s home and car were hit by gunfire Monday morning in Rock Hill, officials said.

The woman at the home on Robbie Lane was not hurt, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. After police responded before 2 a.m., officers found the woman’s house had eight bullet holes, Chavis said. A car parked in front of the house also was damaged by gunfire, Chavis said.

It remains unclear why the property was targeted, Chavis said.

“Detectives are working the case to see why this happened,” Chavis said.

The area of the shooting is residential in the Southland Park neighborhood off S.C. 901 at the city’s southern edge.