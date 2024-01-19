What do you need in your home and car when a snowstorm hits?

As the winter season arrives and nature takes its course, one event to be prepared for is snow.

How prepared you are when the a snowstorm hits can result in some outdoor fun, making snow angels with the kids or taking an unnecessary trip to the hardware store for supplies.

But what's important to have in a storm?

What essentials do you need for snowstorms?

Besides your basic household necessities like, bread, milk, tissue, (wine), here are a some supplies to grab before the storm strikes.

• First aid kit• Flashlight with extra batteries• Cell phone charger• Extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.• Extra prescription medicine• Baby items such as diapers and formula• Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly• Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets• Generator

What are some salt alternatives for melting ice and snow?

Salt does a great job, but it is also harmful to the porches, sidewalks and pets. Here are some other options for melting snow.

• Kitty liter• Sand• Pickle brine• Sugar beet juice• Ash from the fireplace• Coffee grinds

How to prepare for snowstorms if you need to travel?

According to The National Weather Service on average, more than 5,000 people are killed and more than 418,000 are injured due to weather-related vehicle crashes. Building an emergency supply kit for your car will keep you prepare.

• Mobile phone, charger, batteries• Blankets/sleeping bags• Flashlight with extra batteries• First-aid kit• High-calorie, non-perishable food• Extra clothing to keep dry• Sack of sand or cat litter for traction• Shovel• Windshield scraper and brush• Tool kit• Tow rope• Battery booster cables• Water container• Candle and matches to provide light and in an emergency, lifesaving heat.• Compass and road maps, don't depend on mobile devices with limited battery life

