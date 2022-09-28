Home care provider accused of stealing money from elderly client

Sep. 28—AMESBURY — A Haverhill home care provider accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her 79-year-old client was arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on a single charge of larceny from a person over 65.

If convicted, Lydia Maynard, 64, of Smiley Avenue, faces up to five years in prison.

She is accused of cashing or depositing $13,353 in unauthorized checks from April 9, 2021, to March 26, 2022. Her victim, according to Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed's report suffers from dementia or Alzheimer's disease and was unaware of the thefts for several months until reporting them to police.

Maynard was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away and have no contact with the woman.

Court records show that 25 checks with a total value of $13,353, were cashed or deposited in a Citizen's Bank account over that time. That figure does not include a large amount of cash the victim gave to Maynard to cover other expenses during that time.

According to Reed's report, Maynard was the victim's home care provider for two years and often ran errands for her that required cash or checks. Reed asked Maynard if she would agree to a polygraph test. Maynard agreed but failed the lie detector test.

Maynard then admitted to stealing the victim's money to pay her oil bill.

"Part of the motivating factor for this theft was an ongoing divorce from her husband and taking care of her disabled daughter and struggling to pay bills," Reed wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

