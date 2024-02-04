Home catches fire in southwest Charlotte

Charlotte firefighters worked to extinguish a home fire in the southwest part of the city overnight on Sunday.

The fire broke out on the 500 block of Westham Ridge Road around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Charlotte Fire Department says it took 30 firefighters under 20 minutes to control the fire in the two-story home.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause is being investigated.

