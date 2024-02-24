HOME celebrates 86th anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) celebrated its 86th anniversary last weekend.

Since its founding as the public housing authority for the City of El Paso in 1938, HOME has been a steadfast provider of affordable housing to low-income families, veterans, seniors and individuals with disabilities, according to a news release sent by HOME.

In 2023, HOME broke ground on two major projects:

Ruben Salazar Apartments in South El Paso:

In August, the rehabilitation of the Salazar Apartments went underway.

Salazar is one of HOME’s largest properties, boasting 286 units and has remained vacant for approximately three years.

Its significance is deeply ingrained in the heart of the South El Paso community, as it pays tribute to the renowned El Paso artist, Ruben Salazar.

The property holds immense cultural value, with several murals adorning its walls, hand-painted by previous residents.

In a commitment to preserve the spirit of Salazar, HOME envisions the revival of these murals in collaboration with other talented local artists.

The apartment complex suffered damage in a fire in October 2023. Three apartment buildings were damaged in the fire with one of them collapsing. A mural of the Virgin Mary survived intact.

Kinship Commons community in Clint

In December, HOME began construction of its newest affordable housing community, Kinship Commons – its first in Clint.

Kinship Commons will consist of 44 units, representing an $8 million investment to help provide affordable, vibrant and sustainable communities throughout El Paso County.

In 2024, HOME looks forward to the opening of the all-new Nuestra Señora community, located near Downtown at 415 Montana Ave, according to the press release.

HOME says that Nuestra Señora will help revitalize the area and provide housing to 80 families. The community will also showcase a mosaic of our Lady of Guadalupe created by a local artist.

Fire slows down apartment renovation; mural left intact

“We are honored to celebrate 86 years of providing affordable housing to the residents of El Paso. Our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents remains steadfast, and we are dedicated to ensuring they have access to safe, affordable, and sustainable housing,” said Gerald Cichon, CEO of HOME.

“Since 2020, HOME has not only witnessed the inauguration of Patriot Place, a new 110-unit community in Northeast El Paso which gives priority to veterans, the rehabilitation and re-opening of the iconic Blue Flame building as an 18-story mixed-use property with 120 apartments and office space representing a $52 million investment in Downtown,” read the press release. “HOME also achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first and largest housing authority in the United States to successfully complete the conversion and revitalization of 100 percent of its properties through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program. This transformation, amounting to an investment of approximately $2 billion, was achieved with no financial burden on local taxpayers.”

For more information about Housing Opportunity Management Enterprise (HOME) visit www.ephome.org.

