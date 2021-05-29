Home Chef is our favorite meal delivery kit—and it's 55% off for Memorial Day 2021

Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·2 min read
Home Chef is our favorite meal delivery service for so many reasons.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've got summer meals for the family on the brain, today's your lucky day. A good meal delivery kit service can transform your nightly dinners, and right now, our favorite option around, Home Chef, is offering a special discount for Memorial Day 2021.

Through Tuesday, June 1, whether you're craving a scrumptious burger or a molten chocolate lava cake to satisfy your sweet tooth, you can get all the fixings and instructions for it delivered right to your door—and you can do it for up to 55% off as part of Home Chef's holiday savings.

To get the deal, simple click our link, enter your email address, choose your the size of the family you're looking to feed (between two to six people) along with the number of recipes per week you want to receive (two to six) and enter your shipping information.

In our tests, we particularly liked how each ingredient was divided into pre-packaged, clearly labeled bags with largely accurate cooking time estimates, since the superb organization offered "faster fridge-to-table times."

Choose from restaurant-quality dishes, like a harvest grain bowl or honey salmon with veggies.
This service also had a wide variety of restaurant-quality dishes to choose from. We loved the Farmhouse fried chicken in particular, which pleasantly surprised us by how crispy and juicy it turned out to be. Vegetarian? You can whip up the same wild rice and Brussels sprouts harvest bowl we were able to prepare within 30 minutes. Some of the other non-meat options did tend to fall a bit flat to our tastebuds, but the brand’s new 'customize it' feature, which allows you to swap out the proteins in regular meal options, means a ton of meals can be modified to be suit your diet preferences.

If you're short on time, you can even check out the brand's oven-ready courses, which come equipped with their own cooking trays and require no prep work.

Sign up for Home Chef’s meal delivery kit service today to grab this Memorial Day 2021 discount.

Get Home Chef for 55% Of (Save $19.78 to $59.33)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day 2021: Get 55% off Home Chef's meal delivery kits now

