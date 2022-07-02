Home Chef is our favorite meal kit delivery service—join today and save $120

Take advantage of Home Chef's 4th of July sale to try our favorite meal kit delivery service for less.

Want to spend less time in the kitchen and more time at the beach this 4th of July weekend? Home Chef can help make that happen. Ranking as our favorite meal kit delivery service, Home Chef brings fresh foods straight to your front door and you can sign up today for a tasty discount.

Home Chef is ringing in Independence Day by offering $120 off meal kits through Monday, July 4. When you sign up for the delivery service today you can customize your recipe selections and save a whopping $30 on each of your first four boxes. Whether you want to be careful with your calories, avoid allergens or simply cut back on trips to the grocery store, meal kit delivery services can help. Best of all, Home Chef offers a wide variety of meal choices that can accommodate almost any diet, including vegetarian and vegan.

When we tested Home Chef, we were impressed with the high-quality ingredients and well-written recipes—making it easy to master complex cooking methods at home. We loved that the ingredients were divided per meal into labeled bags and found that cooking time estimates were largely accurate (not always the case with meal kit recipes). Even better, the meals we tested ranged from fried chicken to Brussels sprouts and all were delicious.

If you want to make delicious and nutritious meals at home with Home Chef this summer, simply click our link, enter your email address, choose the number of people you're looking to feed (between two to six people) along with the number of recipes per week you want to receive (between two to six) and enter your shipping information. For instance, if you're cooking for two and choose to have three recipes per week, you can take the typical monthly price tag of $53.94 and bring it down to $23.94 for those first four deliveries—a savings of $30 per month, or a total discount of $120 for three months.

Ready to start cooking? Whip up restaurant-quality meals for less by taking advantage of this incredible Home Chef 4th of July deal today.

