Home confinement escapee charged with murder found by authorities

Aug. 17—A Beckley woman accused of murder who fled home confinement two weeks ago was apprehended Thursday morning in Prosperity.

Law enforcement located Aredith Lynaea "NayNay" Thompson, 30, at a home on Bender Ridge Road.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Raleigh County sheriff's office, Sergeant Morgan Bragg of the Beckley Police Department said Thompson was "uncooperative" when police located her at the house in Prosperity.

"I guess she surrendered in one way, but she did not come out of her residence that we were at. We had to enter that residence to retrieve her," Bragg said.

Also arrested at the Prosperity home were Kaya Nicole Dent, 32, of Prosperity, and Robert Lee Moran, 45, of Prosperity. The two were charged with harboring a fugitive and were each booked into Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

When asked about the relationship between Thompson and those arrested of concealing her, Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday said that information would not be released at this time.

"It was obviously enough of a relationship for these people to know that she was on the run and to agree to harbor her," Canaday said. "The fact is, she was arrested and ordered to home confinement. She was given that privilege ... and she violated that trust and she's been arrested for it."

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said additional arrests are likely.

"I'm expecting at least one, potentially more," Hatfield said.

Thompson was initially arrested in December 2022 and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Juwan Greer on Nov. 23, 2022, at her residence at 105 1/2 Truman Ave.

She was then indicted in May 2023 on a charge of first-degree murder and use of a firearm.

A month later, over the objections of the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Thompson was granted home confinement as part of the conditions of a $100,000 bond which was later reduced to $50,000.

She was released in late July or early August after making bond. Thompson had previously been held at Southern Regional Jail since her arrest in December 2022.

Thompson's escape from home confinement from a residence in Beckley was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, on the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Thompson is scheduled to appear before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, for a hearing regarding a motion to revoke her bond.

Serving as the prosecutor in the case is Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Morgan Spolarich.

Hatfield said it's likely a trial date for Thompson's case will be set during the Aug. 24 hearing as the "case is ready for trial."

He added that the case had been stalled while waiting for the autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, which is known to take, on average, eight to 12 months.

"It's just the reality that we have here in West Virginia," Hatfield said.

"We have one OCM, Office of Chief Medical Examiner, that does autopsies in criminal cases. We have one in the state, they're in Charleston and when they conducted an autopsy, they prepare a medical examiner's report. They will be the expert witness that the state will put forth in every homicide case to testify as to cause of death and manner of death.

"And until we have a report from them, we're a bit frozen."

Thompson is also facing a felony escape charge in addition to her charges that stem from the 2022 murder.

Bragg said social media played a part in uncovering Thompson's location. After the sheriff's office posted about her escape on Facebook, Thompson commented on the post, under the name of "Nizzle Thompson," claiming self-defense in the death of Greer and that she would turn herself in when she was given a trial date.

"It did play a role in that it generated a public opinion. I think it generated some of the tips that we received," Bragg said. "I don't think everybody takes her approach as to the flight. I think a lot of people understood that she needed to take care of this the proper way."

The U.S. Marshal's Service also assisted in the arrest of Thompson.

