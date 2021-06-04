Work from home could stay beyond June 21 as minister warns against 'unnecessary' travel

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick - PA

Guidance to work from home may stay beyond June 21, a cabinet minister has suggested, as he warned the public to avoid “unnecessary” trips to the office.

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said that delaying the return of staff to the workplace and retaining face masks were options that were “clearly available” to the Government to curb the spread of Covid, amid concern about rising infections.

His intervention came after The Telegraph revealed that plans to keep advice on home working were being discussed in Whitehall as the price for lifting other restrictions in England on June 21, which has been pencilled in for the end of lockdown.

Boris Johnson is set to announce a week beforehand, on June 14, whether he will press ahead with “freedom day” and scrap all remaining regulations in England.

The Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford on Friday that social distancing restrictions could remain in place until the end of the year in Wales, in a move that will ratchet up pressure on the Prime Minister.

The two-metre rule is likely to remain "part of people's response" to Covid-19 for as long as the virus persists, but could move from being mandatory to optional advice, Mr Drakeford said.

He told a press conference that social distancing rules remained "one of the strongest defences that we have" against coronavirus and were set to remain in Wales “during the rest of the summer, maybe into the rest of this year”.

Mr Johnson faced warnings from senior Conservatives to press ahead the end of lockdown in England as planned, however.

Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic Tory MPs, declared that the Prime Minister “won’t get away with” a partial unlocking on June 21.

“I think the government will want to try very hard not to substantiate the [Dominic] Cummings accusation about ‘shopping trolley’ decision-making,” he told Politico.

The “one metre plus” rule must be scrapped, he said, arguing: “If social distancing stays, hospitality cannot operate in a sustainable way.”

Mr Harper also demanded an end to work from home guidance, insisting it harms people with small homes and businesses that need workers on site.

However, he conceded that while he did not enjoy wearing a face covering, he would not “lose a lot of sleep” if guidance to wear them while on public transport or in shops was kept beyond June 21.

Asked if curbs such as the work from home order would stay beyond step four, Mr Jenrick told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday: “Well there are options that are clearly available to the government.”

He said the Government “want to try to stick to” the roadmap out of restrictions “if we possibly can”, honouring Boris Johnson’s desire to remove all remaining restrictions on June 21.

Mr Jenrick added: “But of course we keep things under review, and we’re also asking people to continue to exercise caution in their daily lives - what can we do as citizens to follow the rules as far as we can - if we don’t need to go to the office, we don’t do unnecessary trips in.”

Meanwhile Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling was instrumental to the UK locking down in March 2020, warned that Mr Johnson faces a “very difficult” call on whether to drop restrictions given the “more negative direction” of the data.

The epidemiologist said a “cautious” approach is needed as the Government balances the potential risks against a desire for normality.

He also said the Indian variant could be anywhere between 30 per cent and 100 per cent more transmissible than the previously dominant Kent variant.

The full effect of easing some restrictions on May 17, such as indoor mixing in pubs, is yet to be understood and further data is required, Prof Ferguson added.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) that advises Government, said the June reopening "is perhaps the hardest UK policy decision of the last 18 months".

He insisted more data was needed, but said was “cautiously optimistic” as the UK jab rollout had been a resounding success so far, with the pressure now on to ensure vaccination rates are kept up and the rollout continues apace up until June 21.