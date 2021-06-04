Work from home could stay beyond June 21 as minister warns against 'unnecessary' travel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lucy Fisher
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick - PA
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick - PA

Guidance to work from home may stay beyond June 21, a cabinet minister has suggested, as he warned the public to avoid “unnecessary” trips to the office.

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said that delaying the return of staff to the workplace and retaining face masks were options that were “clearly available” to the Government to curb the spread of Covid, amid concern about rising infections.

His intervention came after The Telegraph revealed that plans to keep advice on home working were being discussed in Whitehall as the price for lifting other restrictions in England on June 21, which has been pencilled in for the end of lockdown.

Boris Johnson is set to announce a week beforehand, on June 14, whether he will press ahead with “freedom day” and scrap all remaining regulations in England.

The Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford on Friday that social distancing restrictions could remain in place until the end of the year in Wales, in a move that will ratchet up pressure on the Prime Minister.

The two-metre rule is likely to remain "part of people's response" to Covid-19 for as long as the virus persists, but could move from being mandatory to optional advice, Mr Drakeford said.

He told a press conference that social distancing rules remained "one of the strongest defences that we have" against coronavirus and were set to remain in Wales “during the rest of the summer, maybe into the rest of this year”.

Mr Johnson faced warnings from senior Conservatives to press ahead the end of lockdown in England as planned, however.

Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic Tory MPs, declared that the Prime Minister “won’t get away with” a partial unlocking on June 21.

“I think the government will want to try very hard not to substantiate the [Dominic] Cummings accusation about ‘shopping trolley’ decision-making,” he told Politico.

The “one metre plus” rule must be scrapped, he said, arguing: “If social distancing stays, hospitality cannot operate in a sustainable way.”

Mr Harper also demanded an end to work from home guidance, insisting it harms people with small homes and businesses that need workers on site.

However, he conceded that while he did not enjoy wearing a face covering, he would not “lose a lot of sleep” if guidance to wear them while on public transport or in shops was kept beyond June 21.

Asked if curbs such as the work from home order would stay beyond step four, Mr Jenrick told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday: “Well there are options that are clearly available to the government.”

He said the Government “want to try to stick to” the roadmap out of restrictions “if we possibly can”, honouring Boris Johnson’s desire to remove all remaining restrictions on June 21.

Mr Jenrick added: “But of course we keep things under review, and we’re also asking people to continue to exercise caution in their daily lives - what can we do as citizens to follow the rules as far as we can - if we don’t need to go to the office, we don’t do unnecessary trips in.”

Meanwhile Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling was instrumental to the UK locking down in March 2020, warned that Mr Johnson faces a “very difficult” call on whether to drop restrictions given the “more negative direction” of the data.

The epidemiologist said a “cautious” approach is needed as the Government balances the potential risks against a desire for normality.

He also said the Indian variant could be anywhere between 30 per cent and 100 per cent more transmissible than the previously dominant Kent variant.

The full effect of easing some restrictions on May 17, such as indoor mixing in pubs, is yet to be understood and further data is required, Prof Ferguson added.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) that advises Government, said the June reopening "is perhaps the hardest UK policy decision of the last 18 months".

He insisted more data was needed, but said was “cautiously optimistic” as the UK jab rollout had been a resounding success so far, with the pressure now on to ensure vaccination rates are kept up and the rollout continues apace up until June 21.

Recommended Stories

  • Sony Pictures Television Hires ‘It’s A Sin’ Head Of Production Michaela Fereday

    Sony Pictures Television has raided Red Production Company for Michaela Fereday, the head of production and executive producer on shows including HBO Max and Channel 4’s critically adored AIDS crisis drama It’s A Sin. Fereday will become Sony’s SVP of scripted production next week, overseeing series made by Sony Pictures Television International Production, rather than […]

  • France halts military cooperation with Mali

    France is suspending its joint military operations with local troops in Mali to pressure the military junta there, which derailed a transition to democratic elections last week when it arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and pushed them to resign, following an earlier coup last August. Former vice president Assimi Goita, a colonel who led that coup and last week's revolt, was declared president on Friday.Pending guarantees of a civilian transition, French forces will continue to operate in the country separately -- as they wage counter-insurgency operations against Islamist militants in Mali and the wider Sahel region.But President Emmanuel Macron warned on Sunday that France could withdraw after the latest power grab -- especially if the junta decides to negotiate with Islamist militants.France, the former colonial power, has more than 5,000 troops in Mali. It has hailed some successes in recent months, but grown increasingly frustrated that there's no end in sight to its operations.Militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have strengthened their foothold across the region, making large swathes of territory ungovernable and stoking ethnic violence, especially in Mali and Burkina Faso.West African regional bloc ECOWAS and the African Union have suspended Mali from their organisations and threatened sanctions.A spokesman for the Malian army declined to comment on what he termed a political matter.

  • Harry, Meghan, The Rock and now Naomi Osaka: Why celebrity mental health struggles matter

    My patient couldn't even tell his family. Public figures can help us erase the shame and silence around depression, anxiety and mental health conditions.

  • ‘Deeply concerned:’ COVID hospitalization rates in teens doubled in a month, CDC says

    Consistent with demographics of adults, about two thirds of the hospitalized teens were Hispanic or Black.

  • Reporter Amara Walker's Emotional Reaction Following Atlanta Shooting Mocked in Anti-CNN Ad

    A political ad criticizing CNN included a short clip of correspondent Amara Walker in a vulnerable moment following the Atlanta spa shootings back in March. About the ad: Club for Growth, a conservative political action committee, released an ad on Wednesday that criticized CNN for not being tough on President Joe Biden. The ad mocked the news network for its alleged failing ratings since former President Donald Trump left office and highlighted CNN reporters making positive statements about the incumbent president.

  • Trump is implying he’s still president in fundraising messages

    ‘Do you agree that President Trump must SAVE AMERICA from Joe Biden?’ asks the former president’s fundraising website

  • Pricey homes, cheap airfare: Canada rejigs inflation measures for post-pandemic life

    A year into the pandemic, Canada's national statistics agency is updating how it measures inflation, using new types of data for the first time as it bets on what lockdown spending shifts will prevail even as life returns more to normal. Statistics Canada's overdue re-weighting of its consumer price index (CPI) basket, set for release with June data, could give another bump to inflation which is already running hot. It also has implications for real return bonds, which compensate investors for changes in CPI.

  • OJ Simpson confirms death of his former defense attorney F Lee Bailey

    The lawyer was known for his theatrics and defense of high-profile murder suspects

  • When will we learn what former White House lawyer Don McGahn told House Democrats?

    Former White House counsel testifying on Capitol Hill but transcript may not be released for another week

  • Trump news - live: Former president banned from Facebook until 2023 as Don McGahn makes landmark testimony

    Follow here for the latest updates

  • G7 nations 'just one millimetre' from historic tax deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Some of the world's richest nations are within touching distance of a historic deal to close the net on large companies which do not pay their fair share of tax, France and Germany said on Friday after a day of talks in London. Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations are meeting in person for the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration gave fresh impetus to stalled global tax talks this year. Rich nations have struggled for years to agree a way to raise more tax from large multinationals such as Google, Amazon and Facebook, which often book profits in jurisdictions where they pay little or no tax.

  • Former mob prosector drafted in to review evidence in Giuliani case

    Judge Barbara Jones named as top choice to act as ‘special master’

  • Democrats call for Trump ally and postmaster general Louis DeJoy’s firing as FBI investigation revealed

    Lawmakers also probing whether USPS chief pressured former employees to donate to GOP candidates

  • Oklahoma jury recommends death for alleged serial killer

    A jury in Oklahoma has recommended a death sentence for an alleged serial killer who was convicted of kidnapping a woman from a car wash and killing her more than 20 years ago. The jury on Wednesday recommended the death penalty for William Lewis Reece, who was convicted last week of first-degree murder for the 1997 kidnapping and killing of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston. Reece did not testify at his trial, but the jury heard recordings of his confessions to police in which he admitted killing Johnston and three other people in Texas, The Oklahoman reported.

  • Hong Kong not dead yet, says Tiananmen veteran taking lone stand in park for June 4 vigil

    Han Dongfang, a veteran Tiananmen Square activist, says Hong Kong should not lose heart despite a heavy China-led crackdown on its freedoms, as he defied police warnings and sat quietly on a park bench to commemorate the victims of June 4. Han, who was almost killed when People's Liberation Army soldiers opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989, and was then jailed and forced into exile, was one of the few people in Hong Kong's Victoria Park on Friday afternoon, ignoring a police ban on an annual candlelight vigil, ostensibly imposed as part of coronavirus restrictions.

  • Samuel Olson: Boy’s body was found wrapped in black bags and duct tape inside a plastic bin

    Theresa Balboa, charged in connection to dead six-year-old, lost custody of her two similarly-aged daughters in 2019

  • Petr Mrazek, the forgotten goalie, takes his shot to save the Hurricanes’ season

    He hadn’t played in almost a month, but he made 35 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

  • What do Dr Fauci’s emails reveal about the early days of the Covid pandemic?

    Infectious diseases expert’s correspondence from first six months of 2020 reveal extent of personal pressure he endured as face of federal response to pandemic

  • Derek Chauvin’s lawyer tells court police officers have lower life expectancy so the killer cop should be spared prison time

    ‘He has been preliminarily diagnosed with heart damage and may likely die at younger age like many ex-law enforcement officers,’ former officer’s lawyer argues in court filing

  • ‘Deeply concerned:’ COVID hospitalization rates in teens doubled in a month, CDC says

    Consistent with demographics of adults, about two thirds of the hospitalized teens were Hispanic or Black.