Home COVID Test Kits + Trader Joe's Robber Sentenced + Jobs

Happy Monday, Monrovia! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started off right. Here's everything going on around Monrovia today. Our top stories include Los Angeles County offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits, a man who robbed multiple Trader Joe's being sentenced and new coronavirus cases hitting the Southland.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and cool. High: 60 Low: 42.

Here are the top stories today in Monrovia:

Monrovia Weekday Events: See What's Happening In The Area (Monrovia Patch) LA County Offers To Mail Free, At-Home COVID Test Kits To Residents (CBS Los Angeles) Monrovia Area Job Openings: Check Out The Latest (Monrovia Patch) Man who robbed Trader Joe’s in OC, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, South Bay and IE to be sentenced (The San Gabriel Valley Tribune) Pasadena City Manager Pushes Back Against “Inaccurate” Reports About Indoor Mask Exemptions (Pasadena Now) COVID in Los Angeles: County reports nearly 45,000 new COVID cases over weekend (KABC-TV)

Today in Monrovia:

SUCCESS WEEK (New students) (Events) (12:00 AM)

Ist day of Spring Semester/Return from Winter Break (Events) (8:30 AM)

From my notebook:

Nextdoor Neighbor, Grand Ave: "Lost dog…older white chihuahua mix with a blue collar. - He was last seen on Mountain and Duarte. If you have seen him, he answers to Rocky. Thank you neighbors!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, The Monrovia Bears: "Historic Walking Tour - The Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will host another historic walking tour this Saturday, January 8. The cost is $5 per person and the tour lasts about 2 hours. It's a great way to start the new year by lear..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Grand Ave: "Lost kids jacket - We left our daughter’s pink coat at Grand Park. We go back to freezing weather tomorrow. If anyone found it please let us know. She had some “treasures” in her pocket and figured it was worth asking." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Downtown Monrovia: "Emergency surgery for my dog molly - https://gofund.me/27143f77" (Nextdoor)

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “Rome: The Eternal City” 1 7 22 Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 7)

That's it for today. See you all later for another update!

— Andy Nguyen

