At-Home COVID Tests For Hackettstown Residents

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — No-cost, at-home COVID tests are available for Hackettstown residents.

Every household in the United States can order four free at-home tests, ordered directly on www.covidtests.gov, with orders shipped out within 7 to 12 days. Free testing resources in the area are additionally provided on this website.

The U.S. Postal Service can also ship four rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to homes, with those orders shipping in late January. Those can be ordered directly at www.special.usps.com/testkits.

The State of New Jersey is offering free COVID-19 saliva tests as well through Vault, which are sent out by expedited shopping to a person’s home. Find out more at www.learn.vaulthealth.com/nj/.

Free in-person COVID testing has been extended to all Warren County residents through the Phillipsburg Municipal Office of the Mayor on Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phillipsburg Library on 200 Broubalow Way. See more information about it below:





In-person COVID testing is available throughout Warren County, with more information here.

Looking for more details about each of the types of COVID tests? See the infographic below from Atlantic Health System's Hackettstown Medical Center:





