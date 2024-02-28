Home damaged from severe storms? Here's where to begin

Feb 28, 2024; Hilliard, Ohio, USA; A house was damaged on Oldwynne Road after early morning severe weather hits central Ohio. Tornado sirens were activated in Franklin County in response to a confirmed tornado sighting in Madison County near the Franklin County border early Wednesday morning, moving west to east.

After severe weather and a potential tornado ripped through Madison and Franklin counties early Wednesday morning, dozens of homeowners emerged from basements to find their houses wrecked.

Damage ranged from downed trees and scattered roof shingles to collapsed chimneys and exterior walls being blown away.

Dealing with home damage in the wake of severe weather can be overwhelming for many homeowners. If you think your home has been damaged by severe weather, here's where to start.

Safely assess for potential damages

Before going outside to see what damage may have been done, check the weather to see if the area is safe. The National Weather Service said temperatures will continue to drop and winds will remain elevated throughout Wednesday, which could impact clean-up.

Watch for hazards such as broken glass, downed power lines and exposed nails. Always assume that downed power lines are live. Stay at least 10 feet away and call the police and the utility company.

Always take pictures of damages before you begin any clean-up. Those pictures will help you in later making an insurance claim.

High winds from tornadoes in particular can do severe damage to your roof. Tree limbs, heavy debris and large hail can all lead to structural damage, as well.

Inspect windows and doors for cracks, holes, broken panes and damaged frames from flying debris. Also look for damage to exterior surfaces (like vinyl siding or fallen bricks) and outdoor appliances, like air conditioning units. Damage could look like cracks, chipping, dings, dents, splitting, holes and discoloration.

Feb 28, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Family members walk out of a storm-damaged home on Rt. 56 in Madison County Wednesday morning after strong storms blew through about 4 am. No one was injured at this home; three horses and a donkey in a barn on the property were not injured.

Call your insurance company

After getting an idea of how bad the damage is, the best thing to do is call your insurance company or agent.

The Insurance Information Institute, a U.S. insurance industry association, said there are a few important details to find out after any disaster:

Whether the damage is covered under the terms of your policy

How long you have to file a claim

Whether your claim exceeds your deductible (meaning the amount of loss you agree to pay before insurance kicks in)

How long it will take to process the claim

Whether you’ll need estimates for repairs

Feb 28, 2024; Pataskala, Ohio, USA; Drone footage shows the path of a potential tornado as it passed over Pataskala shearing off trees and causing damage to numerous properties.

Save those receipts

Once you've recorded the damages and talked to an insurance agent, you can start taking some steps to protect your home from further damage.

The Insurance Information Institute recommends saving receipts for what you spend and submiting them to your insurance company for reimbursement.

"Remember that payments for temporary repairs are part of the total settlement. So if you pay a contractor a large sum for a temporary repair job, you may not have enough money for permanent repairs," according to the institute. "Don't make extensive permanent repairs until the claims adjuster has assessed the damage."

Some damage may be so severe that it isn't safe to stay at your home.

If you need to find a hotel or other accommodations while your home is being repaired, keep records of those expenses. Your insurance policy might cover those costs.

Report damage to the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is asking anyone with damage to contact them. The agency is working to determine whether a tornado touched down in the area.

Tornado watch canceled! If you received or hear of damage, please let us know. For the rest of the day, temperatures will continue to drop and winds will remain elevated. Be safe cleaning up storm damage! pic.twitter.com/wTUa7nePrI — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 28, 2024

The National Weather Service in Wilmington says it hasn't confirmed whether a tornado touched down because crews will need to survey the damage in person. Meteorologists will conduct those surveys Wednesday and focus on the Interstate 70 corridor between the Dayton metro area and the Columbus metro area where the damage appears to be concentrated.

