Home Depot announces new top doer to get things done

The S&P 500's 2022 struggles continued this past week as investors digested new commentary from the Federal Reserve.

On Wednesday, the Fed maintained near-zero interest rates but set the stage for a potential rate hike as soon as March. In the post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said there is "quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labor market."

More: Credit card interest rates will jump as feds try to cool demand, drive down inflation

The S&P 500 briefly dropped 10% below its all-time highs from earlier this month in a volatile trading session on Monday. The Nasdaq is now down 16% from its recent highs and is on track for its worst January performance of all time.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that U.S. GDP grew 6.9% in the fourth quarter, beating economist estimates of 5.5% growth. U.S. GDP grew an estimated 5.7% for the full year of 2021, its highest growth rate since 1984.

This May 19, 2021 photo shows The Home Depot location in Willow Grove, Pa. Home Depot&#39;s sales continued to rise in its fiscal second quarter, thanks to a housing market that remains hot. Chairman and CEO Craig Menear said in a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 17, that this was the first time in its history that the chain surpassed sales of more than $40 billion in a quarter.
This May 19, 2021 photo shows The Home Depot location in Willow Grove, Pa. Home Depot's sales continued to rise in its fiscal second quarter, thanks to a housing market that remains hot. Chairman and CEO Craig Menear said in a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 17, that this was the first time in its history that the chain surpassed sales of more than $40 billion in a quarter.

On Thursday, Home Depot announced Chief Operating Officer Ted Decker will be replacing Craig Menear as CEO effective March 1. Menear, who has served as CEO since 2014, will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors.

Tesla tanks

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla dropped 11.5% on Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings beats but said it does not expect any new vehicle model launches in 2022.

Investors will get more fourth-quarter earnings numbers in the week ahead, including reports from Alphabet on Tuesday, Meta Platforms on Wednesday and Amazon and Ford on Thursday.

More: Outraged by credit card, mortgage, bank fees? Here's who wants to hear from you

The S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio is currently 21.1, well above its 10-year average of 16.7, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

In the coming week, investors will get more key economic updates on Thursday when the European Central Bank releases its latest interest rate decision and accompanying commentary and on Friday when the U.S. Labor Department releases its January jobs report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Home Depot announces new top doer to get things done

