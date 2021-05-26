The Home Depot, Best Buy and more stores having awesome Memorial Day appliance sales now

Jon Winkler and Nicole Briese, Reviewed
·6 min read
Washing machines, dryers and more are on sale from multiple retailers&#x002014;just in time for summer.
Washing machines, dryers and more are on sale from multiple retailers—just in time for summer.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're building a new home, renovating the one you've got or just making some minor upgrades, getting a new appliance can make a world of difference. Washers and dryers, microwaves and refrigerators can be the final pieces to your household puzzle—but they certainly don't come cheap. Thanks to a slew of Memorial Day appliance sales, however, you can currently get all of the above—and more—at a seriously steep discount.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Overstock, Best Buy, The Home Depot and Appliances Connection are among the retailers who have already set their holiday savings events live. Vital pieces, such as this Reviewed-loved GE GTW720BSNWS top-loading washer, are available for 15% off the regular price of $849, now going for at $699. We named this machine the best top-loading washer under $1,000 for its power and speed (its normal cycle removed more stains than even the deep clean setting, and it did so in just 45 minutes!). It was simultaneously one of the gentlest washers on clothes we've ever tested.

Small appliances, meanwhile, like Bella's 8-quart air fryer, are available at great low prices right now as well. This well-loved model is on sale for $79.99, which is $40 off the regular $119.99 price. You can't argue with a discount on a gadget that more than 1,200 5-star reviewers are praising for its ability to handle everything from breaded chicken to leftover pizza. For those pieces and more, check out our picks for the best Memorial Day appliance sales below.

The best Memorial Day appliance sales to shop right now

Samsung

Samsung has plenty of discounted appliance options on sale. Through Wednesday, June 9, washer and dryer sets and select countertop microwaves are up to 30% off, refrigerators and dishwashers are up to 20% off, and you'll save a whopping $700 off four eligible appliances when you purchase them together in a bundle.

A top pick is this NE59M6850SS range, which is currently available from $1,199—a $300 discount from the list price of $1,499. We counted this oven among our favorite electric ovens thanks to its incredible "flex duo" system, which allows you to cook different dishes with an oven compartment divider at different temperatures—at the same time.

There's also the ME17R7021EG microwave, now available for $305, or 10% off its list price of $339. Customers gave this over-the-range kitchen appliance hundreds of 5-star reviews, praising its stylish design and easy-to-use features.

Check out Samsung's other top offerings below.

Shop the Samsung Memorial Day Appliance Sale

Best Buy

Customers found the Winix 5500-2 an exceptional air purifier for a great price.
Customers found the Winix 5500-2 an exceptional air purifier for a great price.

Don't let the pages and pages of TV screens and the smartphones fool you—Best Buy is an appliance powerhouse, too. That's especially true right now, thanks to the retailer's monster Memorial Day appliance sale, which includes marked-down large-ticket items aplenty.

Here, you'll find the LG LREL6325F convection range for $989.99. Normally $1,099.99, the oven is now available at $110 off. Its near 200 5-star reviews from prior buyers speak for themselves, highlighting the range's air fryer feature in particular.

Looking for more? See what's up for grabs at the retailer below.

Shop the Best Buy Memorial Day Appliance Sale

Overstock

Customers enjoyed this espresso maker for its easy-to-use features.
Customers enjoyed this espresso maker for its easy-to-use features.

Overstock's Memorial Day sale is being advertised by the site as its biggest of the entire year, and the discounts thus far certainly seem to reflect that. Here, you'll find various items, both big and small, that will add some finesse to their homes at jaw-dropping price cuts.

One example? This Mr. Coffee pump espresso maker, which is now available for $90.52—15% off of its list price of $106.49. This kitchen addition is an "unpretentious workhorse," according to satisfied customers. It's got a 40-ounce reservoir, an included frother to quickly steam milk and comes complete with everything you'll need for tamping coffee, too.

To add some panache into your living room, there's the Great Northern antique popcorn cart, available for $281.28—a $54.21 drop from its listing price of $335.49. Customers who purchased this piece for their living rooms and home theaters praised its nostalgic aesthetic and the easy setup process.

Get the above and much more below.

Shop the Overstock Memorial Day Appliance Sale

Appliances Connection

This dishwasher won customer accolades for its generous capacity.
This dishwasher won customer accolades for its generous capacity.

It's hard to go wrong appliance shopping at Appliances Connection, which has thousands of key pieces available at discounted prices for its holiday promotion, plus bundle deals galore.

Shoppers looking to keep their kitchens ventilated can pick up the Faber INSP28SS240 cabinet insert hood, available at $349, which is 20% off of its list price of $436.25. This appliance got high praise from customers for its quiet operation. Shoppers also liked that it added, in one buyer's words, "a touch of class" to their kitchen aesthetic.

Those looking for kitchen upgrades should consider the Fisher Paykel DD24SAX9N—a 24-inch dishwasher that's regularly priced at $1,286.39 and now nearly 38% off for $799. This appliance's 24-inch drawer space and easy-to-understand instructions earned it rave reviews—as did plenty more in our roundup below.

Shop the Appliances Connection Memorial Day Appliance Sale

The Home Depot

This GE top-loading washing machine is our favorite for its incredibly powerful&#x002014;and incredibly gentle&#x002014;operation.
This GE top-loading washing machine is our favorite for its incredibly powerful—and incredibly gentle—operation.

Home Depot is a major destination for home improvement, and with good reason: Its wide stock of appliances, outdoor furniture and more is practically unrivaled. Right now, it's all also marked down significantly for the store's huge Memorial Day sale.

We particularly recommend the GDP645SYNFS tall tub dishwasher (once $819 and now $737), which we selected as one of the best affordable dishwashers on the market. It offered steam features alongside a heating element and a fan, making it strong enough to tackle more stains. It also left our dishes completely dry as long as we selected the "dry boost" option. It takes longer with this running—upwards of three hours (!), but it gets the job done. Overall, we found this machine to be a decent option for the price.

Shop the The Home Depot Memorial Day Appliances Sale

Maytag

Maytag features a plethora of high-quality washers, dryers and other appliances.
Maytag features a plethora of high-quality washers, dryers and other appliances.

There's no shortage of holiday events to shop in May, but Maytag Month is one of the biggest. All month long, through Wednesday, June 2, the company puts its appliances on mega-sale, both on-site and at other retailers. In addition to price cuts on standalone items, you'll get instant savings on bundles, with $50 off your purchase of two items, $100 off when you buy three and $200 off when you buy four Maytag appliances at the site, Best Buy or Costco. (Note that you may need to fill out a rebate form to receive your discount at other retailers participating in these savings.)

Maytag's MVW6200KW top-load washer, for instance, is available at an $80 discount from its list price of $799 at $719. This washing machine garnered more than 700 5-star reviews from satisfied shoppers, who cited its ample cycle settings and large drum size as its best features.

There's also the MGC9536DS cooktop, on sale for $899, a $100 price cut from its listing of $999. Customers lauded this 4.7-star appliance for its spacious, quick-heating burners and easily cleaned finish.

Check out other favorites below.

Shop the Maytag Memorial Day Appliances Sale

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day appliance sales have arrived at Home Depot, Best Buy, and more

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This practically changed my life’: Here’s the luxurious body oil that immediately hydrates even the driest of skin

    It'll make you look like you just walked off the beach.

  • Spieth favored as Tour returns to Colonial

    Five years removed from a win in Fort Worth and playing some of his best golf in months, Jordan Spieth is favored at the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports)

  • The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is happening now—and we found all the best deals

    The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is well underway, with great deals on appliances for the home, patio furniture and more.

  • 13 Memorial Day Mattress Sales & Deals That Are Already On Our Radar

    After a past year and change of whirlwind uncertainty, it’s the small things we’ve come to count on that bring us some much-needed relief — like, for instance, Memorial Day mattress sales and deals. We can rest easy knowing that not only will the best mattresses with the highest reviews be marked down for the May 31 occasion but that deals on these sleep favorites are also already starting to pop off. There’s everything from 35%-off Sealy’s most wanted Cocoon Chill mattress to $200 off Saatva’s bestselling classic hybrid mattress, up to $500 off Tempur-Pedic’s pressure-relieving memory foam models, 20% off Casper mattresses plus free sleep bundles, and many more R29-reader and all-around internet favorites. Scroll through our listicle of all the best mattress sales and deals of Memorial Day 2021 that are well worth the contents of your piggy bank — and, be sure to circle back to this page for even steeper price cuts as the holiday weekend and its full breadth of bargains come to fruition. Up To 20% Off Sitewide At Tuft & Needle Tuft + Needle is hosting a Memorial Day sale with up-to-20%-off deals on its sitewide selection of premium foam to hybrid mattresses, bedding, and furniture from now through May 31 — no promo code required with discount already applied. 35% Off Cocoon By Sealy Mattresses From now until May 25, take 35% off Cocoon By Sealy’s lineup of Chill Memory Foam mattresses and score a free bundle of sheets and pillows with purchase during its Memorial Day mattress sale. No promo code required, discounts will be automatically applied at checkout. Shop Cocoon by Sealy DashDividers_1_500x100 $200 Off Saatva Mattresses Saatva HD is the first luxury mattress specifically designed for people weighing between 300 and 500 pounds. From now until midnight May 25, shop Saatva’s Early Access Memorial Day mattress sale and score a $200-off deal with any $975+ of the brand’s bestselling sustainable mattresses. No promo code necessary. Shop Saatva DashDividers_1_500x100 Up To $400 Off Mattress + Bundle Take up to $400 off Purple’s bestselling mattresses and bundles from now until June 7 as part of its Memorial Day mattress sale. No promo code required. Shop Purple Mattress DashDividers_1_500x100 Up To $250 Off Avocado Green Mattresses Save $100 on Avocado’s green and latex mattresses OR score $250 off the retailer’s new luxury plush mattress with promo code HONOR until June 7 as part of its Memorial Day mattress sale. Also, if you’re also in the market for some bed accessories, Avocado is offering $50 off linen sheets and duvet covers with the code GRATITUDE. Shop Avocado Green Mattress DashDividers_1_500x100 Up To $500 Off Tempur-Pedic Adjustable Mattresses From now until June 7, save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets, including but not limited to Tempur-Pedic’s award-winning TEMPUR-Breeze mattress. No promo code required. Shop Tempur-Pedic DashDividers_1_500x100 Up To $200 Off Helix Sleep Mattresses In honor of Memorial Day, Helix Sleep is taking $100 off purchases of $600+ with the code MEMORIALDAY100, $150. off purchases of $1,250+ with the code MEMORIALDAY150, and $200 off purchases of $1,750+ with the code MEMORIALDAY200. Shop Helix Sleep DashDividers_1_500x100 $200 Off DreamCloud Mattresses Save up $599 dollars at DreamCloud’s Early Memorial Day Weekend sale— from now until May 29, take $200 off mattresses and score a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillow set with purchase. No promo code required. Shop DreamCloud DashDividers_1_500x100 $399 Of Accessories Included In With Every Nectar Mattress From now until May 23, Nectar is throwing in up to $399 worth of accessories with the brand’s already discounted mattresses. No promo code required. Shop Nectar DashDividers_1_500x100 25% Off Brooklyn Bedding Mattresses The Sedona Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding was designed with the Southwest resort lifestyle in mind. The mattress is handcrafted in Arizona, using premium materials typically associated with a high-end hotel mattress. It combines the best features of all of the brand’s number one selling beds to deliver an exceptional trifecta of comfort, support and cooling. Run don’t walk over to Brooklyn Bedding because from now until May 27 you can score 25% off sitewide with the promo code MEMORIAL25. Shop Brooklyn Bedding DashDividers_1_500x100 Up To 20% Off Casper Mattresses & Bundles From now until May 31, get up to up 15% off Casper’s top-rated mattresses or score up 20% off on the brand’s bestselling and cost-effective mattress bundles. Shop Casper DashDividers_1_500x100 $1,250 Off PlushBeds Mattresses From now through May 27 take $1,250 off bedroom mattresses, score free luxury sheet set + mattress protector with purchase, and take 25% off all toppers and bedding. No promo code required. Shop PlushBeds DashDividers_1_500x100 25% Off Sitewide + $250 Free Gift Set At Bear Mattress We have until June 1 to score 25% off Bear Mattress’ entire site and receive $250 worth of Cloud pillows and sheets for free with your purchase of any mattress. Use the promo code, MD25, at checkout. Shop Bear Mattress DashDividers_1_500x100 At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?We Snoozed On & Reviewed The Best MattressesBest Lightweight Muslin Blankets For SummerThe Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: A Complete Guide

  • 12 Household Items You Should Be Replacing Regularly — And How Much It Costs

    While it's fairly evident when you should replace household items like your toothbrush or your kitchen sponge, the replacement times for other items in your home may not be as clear. Support...

  • Apple’s New Lossless Audio Format Leaves Current AirPods Behind

    Apple plans to bring high-quality listening to its Apple Music platform in June with the introduction of a new Lossless Audio format. This update will be free, but AirPods and AirPods Max will be unable to support the new digital audio format. Try Apple Music Apple recently announced some new key features for Apple music — …

  • Number of homeless students in Massachusetts at 'crisis' level as surge is feared

    Tens of thousands of students across the state, from elementary to high school, have no stable place to live, a staggering number that is making a major impact on students' success.

  • Bank of England suspected Gupta bank in 2019

    Wyelands Bank, part of Sanjeev Gupta's business empire, was under investigation two years ago.

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Woman shares tip she learned from police officer dad which saved her from ‘hotel attack’

    The neat trick her stepdad taught her might have saved her life

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • ‘Final destination’: Log pierces car windscreen in terrifying accident reminiscent of horror movie

    Video has gone viral, inspiring comparisons to the 2003 horror flick

  • CDC investigates possible connection between mRNA vaccine, heart inflammation

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating whether several cases of myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the heart muscle, are linked to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. There are only about a dozen or so cases reported after receiving one of the vaccines, but there's an ongoing investigation. No link has been established yet.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sold off Apple and Twitter stock ahead of couple’s divorce announcement

    During first quarter foundation took position in South Korea’s Coupang

  • Trump NSC official reveals near-death experience with suspected Havana syndrome attack near White House

    Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • Here’s how to see a lunar eclipse, blood moon and supermoon at the same time this week

    Three celestial events will be visible at the same time in the western half of the country.

  • UK could block stock market listings on national security grounds

    New rules would stop companies from listing if they posed a national security threat, the Treasury says.

  • Hawley partners with New York Democrat on bill to reform military sexual assault response

    The senators say the bill is an attempt to professionalize response to sexual assault in the military.

  • Man accused of shooting, killing brother during fight

    Boston police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened in Dorchester in two nights.