Home Depot’s Billionaire Founder Says He’ll Fund Trump... Even If He’s Convicted

Home Depot’s retired co-founder Bernie Marcus is sticking by Donald Trump.

The billionaire Republican has admitted he’ll probably still donate to Trump’s 2024 campaign even if the former president ends up being convicted in one of his four criminal cases that are expected to come to trial before the general election next November.

“I think so. Because I think it’s all trumped up,” Marcus, who backed Trump in 2016 and 2020, told Reuters of the 91 charges leveled at the former president following his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and his alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Marcus suggested he wouldn’t be a major donor even though he’d support GOP front-runner Trump in the primary and if he became the presidential nominee.

“Of course, I’m going to support him to some extent, but I’m not one of his big givers, that’s for sure,” Marcus said.

Earlier this month, Marcus wrote a fawning op-ed in RealClearPolitics on Trump saying it was clear he’d win the nomination. He urged people: “We cannot let his brash style be the reason we walk away from his otherwise excellent stewardship of the United States during his first term in office.”

In 2019, Marcus sparked calls on social media for people to boycott Home Depot after he hailed Trump’s “common sense approach to most things” and revealed his plan to support the then-president’s reelection bid.

“Now, do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don’t,” Marcus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”

