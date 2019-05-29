Home Depot employees surprise 2-year-old boy with custom walker

A Georgia couple was pleasantly surprised after several Home Depot employees went above and beyond to build a custom walker for their 2-year-old son, CNN reports.

Last Friday, Christian Moore and her husband, Justin, walked into a Home Depot in Cedartown, Ga., hoping to build a makeshift walker for their son Logan, who has hypotonia. The medical condition is characterized by decreased muscle tone and, occasionally, mobility issues, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

The Moores did not think their insurance would cover a gait trainer, which their son's physical therapist had suggested they purchase. Instead, the two went on YouTube, where they found a tutorial on how to make a walker out of PVC pipe.

"I found a video that looked pretty easy and got the list and took it to Home Depot to see if they had everything we needed," Christian told CNN.

The Moores then went to Home Depot, where Christian asked a store employee for help finding the necessary supplies. What she didn't expect to see, however, was the store manager and another employee offer something even better.

"They started getting the parts together and told us they would put it together and would not charge us for it," she said. "They told us to go get ice cream and come back in an hour."

When the family returned to the home improvement store later, the walker was already built — it even had Logan's name in the front.

"I couldn't believe they were willing to do that," Christian said. "It took everything I had not to cry because it hasn't been an easy road for my son. He has had a hard time doing things that would be easy for most children his age."

Jeff Anderson, one of the employees who built the walker, said on Facebook that the feeling was mutual.

"Everyone was crying to see Logan walk around with the biggest smile one his face," he wrote. "Thanks to all that help and for being a blessing to this family and to this little guy."