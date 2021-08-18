Is Home Depot (HD) A Great Buy?

Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate Capital’s U.S. and International Fundamental Stability & Value strategies gained 5.73% and 4.48% on a total return basis for the quarter, respectively. The U.S. portfolio lagged its S&P 500 benchmark by around 2.8% in the quarter, which offset most of the relative gain from the first quarter such that the first-half performance of the strategy is now 10 basis points ahead of that benchmark. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Distillate Capital, the fund mentioned The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) and discussed its stance on the firm. The Home Depot, Inc. is an Atlanta, Georgia-based home improvement company with a $353.1 billion market capitalization. HD delivered a 24.86% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 18.52%. The stock closed at $334.02 per share on August 11, 2021.

Here is what Distillate Capital has to say about The Home Depot, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"The largest additions in the rebalance, (included) Home Depot, was around 50 and 40 basis points incrementally. Home Depot outperformed modestly but still lagged its rising normalized cash flow estimate and so was also added to."

Based on our calculations, The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. HD was in 68 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 79 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) delivered a 2.46% return in the past 3 months.

