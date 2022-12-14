The Home Depot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HD) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 19.8x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Home Depot's earnings growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Home Depot's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 11%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 66% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.1% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.1% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Home Depot's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Home Depot's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Home Depot currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

