The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is happening now—and we found all the best deals

Christine Persaud
·2 min read
The Home Depot Memorial Day sale has arrived and the deals are steep.
As Memorial Day inches nearer and nearer (it's Monday, May 31), more and more retailers are unleashing big-time sales, allowing you your pick of discounts. When it comes to home renovation and appliances, however, there's one promotion that stands out from the pack: The Home Depot Memorial Day sale.

Through the holiday, you can save up to 50% on furniture and tools, get up to 30% off appliances both large and small and shop discounted gardening supplies to your heart's content.

This Titan Pro Series black faux leather reclining massage chair, for instance, is on sale for $1,449—a massive $1,350 off its list price of $2,799. A whopping 94% of previous buyers recommend this chair, which has five programs to massage both the upper and lower body. You can also choose from three massaging speeds and intensity levels to kick back, sink in and escape in perfect comfort. Owners of this stylish chair, who range from those with medical needs to people with sore muscles, found its heating elements and massage rollers super relaxing and easy to use, bringing the spa experience right to their living rooms.

Kick back and say, &quot;ahhh.&quot;
If you haven't already picked one up the air fryer of your dreams, you can currently scoop up this highly rated Aria 7-quart air fryer for $89.99 during this savings event, a price drop of $50 from its regular price of $139.99. This small appliance, which cooks traditionally fried foods using little to no oil, has an adjustable thermostat and a large enough capacity to feed a bigger family. Buyers awarded this pick 4.5 stars and happily shared photos of the small appliance on their countertops, along with the extra-crispy food they made with it that ranges from French fries to fried fish.

Looking for something else for your home? Check out some of the best deals in each category for the Home Depot Memorial Day sale below.

The best deals to buy from The Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale

Furniture

Large appliances

Get a new fridge this Memorial Day.
Small appliances

Add some new gadgets to your kitchen arsenal with this sale.
Garden

Tending to your garden just got a whole lot more affordable.
Sports and outdoors

Get ready for your next big outdoor adventure.
Tools and organization

This tool kit has it all.
Shop The Home Depot Memorial Day Sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Home Depot Memorial Day sale: Shop the store's holiday savings event now

