Will Home Depot raise its dividend in 2019?

The housing market has recovered nicely from the bust of the mid-2000s, and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has been a big beneficiary of housing's rebound. The home-improvement retailer always has been a magnet for do-it-yourselfers, but more recently, Home Depot also has embraced professional contractors looking for access to the retailer's wide array of affordably priced products.

Home Depot also has done a good job of treating investors well. Not only has its share price risen dramatically, but it's also built up a respectable dividend history. With the company looking to make it an even decade of annual dividend increases in 2019, will Home Depot make good on its full potential? Below, we'll look more closely at Home Depot to see whether higher dividends are in the cards.

Dividend stats on Home Depot

Current Quarterly Dividend Per Share $1.03 Current Yield 2.4% Number of Consecutive Years With Dividend Increases 9 years Payout Ratio 45% Last Increase March 2018

Source: Yahoo! Finance. Last increase refers to ex-dividend date.

Look how Home Depot's dividend has soared

Home Depot has paid dividends for a long time, but it hasn't always been very important for the home-improvement retailer to return capital to its shareholders through quarterly payments. Typically, Home Depot gave investors regular increases in the mid-single-digit percentages, with a long break in the late 2000s in the immediate aftermath of the housing bust.

Yet in the 2010s, Home Depot made up for lost time. Annual dividend increases in the 15% to 35% range became par for the course, and that led to a dramatic uptick in the total amount of money that the retailer paid to its shareholders. Early last year, Home Depot made its latest move, taking the dividend up from $0.89 per share to its current $1.03 per share on a quarterly basis. That was a 16% boost.

HD Dividend data by YCharts.

The reason for the change has to do with deliberate strategic moves from Home Depot. The company boosted its target for the percentage of earnings that it pays to shareholders in dividends in the early 2010s, taking it from 40% to 50%. That prompted the big gains in dividend payments that investors received back then, and strong earnings growth also helped support the rise in the quarterly payout.

Can Home Depot keep growing?

In light of a tough year for the stock, it's reasonable to ask whether Home Depot's best growth years might be behind it. But CEO Craig Menear and his team have a lot of ideas for where the home-improvement retailer can find areas for its own corporate improvement, and despite early signs of success, there's further to go.