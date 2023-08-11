Home Depot shooting in Pensacola leaves one dead, two injured. What we know so far

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at about 1:22 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Home Depot on Davis Highway in Pensacola, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff’s officials say the shooting was a targeted attack and that the deceased woman was the intended victim.

Who is suspected shooter Keith Eric Agee?

Keith Eric Agee, 20, of Bay Minette, Alabama, has been arrested and is currently being questioned.

Sgt. Melony Peterson said the information about the suspect was broadcast on the radio, and soon after Agee called the Pensacola Police Department from a nearby Mellow Mushroom restaurant to turn himself in. He was taken into custody without incident.

Home Depot shooting: ECSO: One person killed, two others shot in shooting at Pensacola Home Depot

What do we know about the victims?

One woman who has not yet been identified died from her injuries at the scene. Two of the deceased woman’s co-workers were also shot, one person in the hand and one person who was “grazed” in the back.

All three victims are employees of RGIS Inventory Services, a third party company contracted by Home Depot to conduct annual inventory surveys within the store.

"We do believe the victim was targeted," said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. "The other two were a consequence of the tragic incident."

What do we know about RGIS?

RGIS Inventory Services offers inventory services for retail locations across the world including 43 countries. They also inventory health care, manufacturing and warehouses. RGIS is an acronym for Retail Grocery Inventory Services and performs 174,000 inventories globally per year.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Home Depot shooting in Pensacola leaves 1 dead. What we know