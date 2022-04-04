Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares have dipped by 26% since the turn of the year after the stock was seemingly overbought during 2021 and subsequently capitulated as soon as a broad-based bear market entered the fray.

The firm has since posted a beat for its fourth-quarter earnings, and the stock is now trading in a range that I believe is undervalued; here's what I expect moving forward.

Economic outlook





From a microeconomic perspective, U.S. retail sales have risen firmly in 2022 after declining by 1.9% during December. It's anticipated that sales will increase by 0.6% in April after a 3.8% increase in February and a 0.3% decrease in March.

Source: Investing.com

Home Depot offers a wide range of products, meaning that it has the benefit of a substitution effect, either by price or by product differentiation. Thus, the company may be less sensitive to economic downturns or changes in product trends than smaller, more niche retailers.

Furthermore, although inflation is spiking, the U.S. real GDP surged by approximately 5.5% in 2021, leaving purchasing power among the nation's citizens mostly intact. Things like the ongoing pause on student debt and pandemic-fueled savings are helping to make up for the difference between GDP growth and inflation.

Source: St.Louis Federal Reserve

The economic climate was reflected in Home Depot's fourth-quarter earnings. The firm beat its own earnings estimates by 3 cents per share and outperformed its revenue target by $873.49 million.

Key metrics

Home Depot now controls 17% of a $900 billion addressable market and has managed to proliferate its financial performance during the past year.

Source: Home Depot investor presentation

The company has increased its return on invested capital since the turn of the year to 35.58%. The ROIC metric is often used to measure competitiveness among peers, and Home Depot's data suggests that it's well placed in the current competitive sphere.

Final word

Home Depot's business model is robust and well-aligned to maximize the firm's economic potential during a period of solid retail sales. With a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, the stock may seem overvalued to some, but its PEG ratio of 0.65 suggests that Home Depot's market price is 1.54 times undervalued relative to its earnings per share growth. Overall, I think Home Depot's stock is back in investable territory.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

