Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

Steve Gray Booyens
·2 min read

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares have dipped by 26% since the turn of the year after the stock was seemingly overbought during 2021 and subsequently capitulated as soon as a broad-based bear market entered the fray.

The firm has since posted a beat for its fourth-quarter earnings, and the stock is now trading in a range that I believe is undervalued; here's what I expect moving forward.

Economic outlook


From a microeconomic perspective, U.S. retail sales have risen firmly in 2022 after declining by 1.9% during December. It's anticipated that sales will increase by 0.6% in April after a 3.8% increase in February and a 0.3% decrease in March.

Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold
Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

Source: Investing.com

Home Depot offers a wide range of products, meaning that it has the benefit of a substitution effect, either by price or by product differentiation. Thus, the company may be less sensitive to economic downturns or changes in product trends than smaller, more niche retailers.

Furthermore, although inflation is spiking, the U.S. real GDP surged by approximately 5.5% in 2021, leaving purchasing power among the nation's citizens mostly intact. Things like the ongoing pause on student debt and pandemic-fueled savings are helping to make up for the difference between GDP growth and inflation.

Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold
Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

Source: St.Louis Federal Reserve

The economic climate was reflected in Home Depot's fourth-quarter earnings. The firm beat its own earnings estimates by 3 cents per share and outperformed its revenue target by $873.49 million.

Key metrics

Home Depot now controls 17% of a $900 billion addressable market and has managed to proliferate its financial performance during the past year.

Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold
Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

Source: Home Depot investor presentation

The company has increased its return on invested capital since the turn of the year to 35.58%. The ROIC metric is often used to measure competitiveness among peers, and Home Depot's data suggests that it's well placed in the current competitive sphere.

Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold
Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

Final word

Home Depot's business model is robust and well-aligned to maximize the firm's economic potential during a period of solid retail sales. With a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, the stock may seem overvalued to some, but its PEG ratio of 0.65 suggests that Home Depot's market price is 1.54 times undervalued relative to its earnings per share growth. Overall, I think Home Depot's stock is back in investable territory.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Could Home Depot Help You Become a Millionaire By Retirement?

    Home improvement retail giant Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is one of the greatest stocks of all time. A $10,000 investment in the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 1981 would be worth more than $230 million today. Now worth more than $300 billion, Home Depot is probably too big to replicate those returns.

  • The Home Depot Foundation Teams Up With Girl Scouts of the USA for Local Construction Workshops Around the U.S.

    There are more than 300,000 open jobs requiring skilled plumbers, carpenters, electricians and HVAC specialists nationwide, but according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 11% of constru...

  • Sri Lanka Default Seen ‘Inevitable’ as Bond Losses Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan bonds slumped after protests against soaring inflation and lengthy power cuts led to a cabinet reshuffle, adding to concern political turmoil will hamper the government’s ability to repay its debts in the face of a deepening economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talk

  • Canada to invest C$518 million in two GM plants in Ontario

    Both the federal government and Ontario's provincial government will invest C$259 million each as part of GM's C$2 billion-plus investment at its Oshawa plant and CAMI assembly plant at Ingersoll. The C$2 billion commitment includes a C$1 billion investment at the Ingersoll plant that was announced last year, GM said on Monday.

  • Why Shares of KE Holdings, Futu, and UP Fintech Are Rising Today

    Shares of many Chinese companies rose significantly on Monday after Chinese regulators took more concrete steps over the weekend to resolve an auditing dispute that threatened to result in those stocks being delisted from U.S. exchanges. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, shares of real estate platform operator KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) were trading nearly 15% higher, shares of online broker Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) were up roughly 16%, and shares of UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) were trading 11% higher. U.S. financial regulators have long been frustrated with their inability to satisfactorily audit the financial statements of Chinese companies trading on U.S. exchanges, and also their inability to audit those companies' accounting firms.

  • Shipping giant plans Chatham Co. hub near VinFast site

    The FedEx distribution center serves as the latest example of the bevy of development happening along the U.S. Highway 1 corridor from Raleigh down to Moore County.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The recent volatility in the stock market is yet another example of why it is so hard to buy and hold stocks. To that end, I'm highlighting four companies that I believe have the right ingredients to buy and hold forever: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE; WST), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD).

  • All-Clad pots and pans are up to 74% off during this major outlet sale—here's what to shop before it ends

    All-Clad pots and pans are on sale during the blowout All-Clad VIP sale. The sale only happens a few times a year, so act fast if you want big discounts.

  • Germany expels "significant number" of Russian diplomats after Bucha

    Germany will expel a "significant number" of Russian diplomats, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Monday in a statement, linking the expulsion to the reported atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine.What they're saying: "The pictures from Bucha bear witness to the unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership and of those who follow its propaganda, to a will to annihilate that transcends all borders," Baerbock said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mar

  • Why Savvy Investors Look For 'Ports In Storms' Like Agilent, Thermo Fisher And Others

    As supply chain constraints continue to squeeze health care stocks, one analyst suggested Monday to look for "ports in storms."

  • Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • 3 Top REITs to Buy From a Flourishing Retail REIT Industry

    Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry stocks O, FRT and AKR are in focus amid widespread vaccination, rising income and hefty savings, supporting strong consumer spending, despite e-commerce adoption, and material and operating cost woes.

  • Less than a year after opening in Kansas City, barbecue, bar & shop combo shuts down

    “We are going to reopen,” the co-founder said. “It is one of those things in retail where you don’t always find the right spot the first time.”

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped 10% on Monday

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped Monday morning and were up 10.8% as of 11:10 a.m. ET. The pop was produced by something that Cummins (NYSE: CMI) announced today. Plug Power produces fuel cell systems primarily for powering forklifts and similar commercial vehicles, although it has broader hydrogen ambitions, including the production of vans powered by fuel cells and even the hydrogen to fuel them.

  • Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?

    It's a game of trade-offs, where the individual investor must decide which strategy and qualities matter most to them. Here's why the strategy makes sense and how Buffett's portfolio allocation could help you become a better investor. The compound annual growth rate of Berkshire Hathaway between 1965 and 2021 is a staggering 20.1% -- which is one of the best long-term track records out there.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.