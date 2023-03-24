Home Depot worker had $80K worth of stolen merchandise at their home, CA officials say

A Home Depot worker is accused of stealing $80,000 worth of merchandise, California officials said.

Officials found about 600 retail items after serving a search warrant at the employee’s home in Patterson on March 21, the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division said in a March 23 Facebook post.

CHP said it looked into the alleged theft after being contacted by “Home Depot loss prevention investigators in Hayward.” Investigators suspected the worker stole the merchandise after work and estimated a loss of greater than $300,000.

Photos posted by CHP on social media show a number of handheld power tools, including drills and other equipment, strewn across the floor.

CHP said it also found $90,000 in cash stemming from criminal activity.

The worker was arrested and is facing a number of charges, including organized retail crime, grand theft and possession of stolen property, CHP said.

Hayward is about 30 miles southeast of San Francisco.

