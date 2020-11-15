The Home Depot's Black Friday 2020 sale just dropped—here's what to buy now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
If you've been following along with Reviewed's coverage of Black Friday 2020 sales, you already know that retailers are doing things a bit differently this year. Beloved stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy (just to name a few) are beginning their holiday markdowns way ahead of schedule.
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.
The Home Depot has also joined their ranks, with its first round of discounts dropping earlier this month and running through Wednesday, November 25.
These Black Friday price drops encompass everything from appliances, power tools, mattresses and bedding to kitchen essentials. There are tons of discounts up for grabs, but lucky for you, we've already done the dirty work of finding the best Home Depot Black Friday deals of them all. You can find them all as organized by category below: Happy saving!
The best Home Depot Black Friday 2020 deals to shop now
Major appliances
Fridges
Washers and Dryers
Ranges and Microwaves
Get the Magic Chef 1.1 Cubic-Foot Microwave for $59.98 (Save $10)
Get the Magic Chef HMM1611ST2 1.6-Cubic-Feet Countertop Microwave from $84 (Save $25)
Get the LG Electronics LDG4313ST Double-Oven Gas Range with ProBake Convection Oven for $998 (Save $701)
Dishwashers
Get the LG Electronics LDF5678SS 24-inch Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher from $578 (Save $221 to $271)
Floor care and vacuums
Get the iRobot Braava Jet 240 Robot Mop B240020 for $179.99 (Save $20)
Get the iRobot Roomba e5 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $50)
Get the iRobot Roomba i3+ 3550 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $549 (Save $50)
Tools
Get the Husky 270-Piece Mechanics Tool Set with Case for $99 (Save $80)
Get the Rigid 6-Gallon Portable Electric Air Compressor for $99 (Save $30)
Get the Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer for $99 (Save $30)
Get the Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver Kit for $99 (Save $30)
Get the Makita 18-Volt X2 LXT 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion 36-Volt 7.25-Inch Circular Saw Kit for $249 (Save $100)
Get the Husky 4-Foot Wood-Top Workbench for $265.99 (Save $114)
Kitchen and dining
Get the Wilton 3-Piece Mega Cookie Sheet Set for $19.99 (Save $7.89)
Get the Magic Chef 9-in-1 6-Quart Electric Multi-Cooker for $59.99 (Save $40)
Holiday décor
Get the Flora Bunda 4-inch White Ceramic Christmas Trees Planter on Wood Stand for $15.62 (Save $5.98)
Get the Flora Bunda 6-inch Red Ceramic Christmas Trees and Deer Planter on Wood Stand for $18.28 (Save $6.35)
Get the Bungalow Flooring Aqua Shield 35-inch Reindeer Run Under-the-Tree Mat for $39.59 (Save $11.40)
Get the Home Accents Holiday 6.5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with Color-Changing Lights for $39.99 (Save $10)
Get the Bungalow Flooring Aqua Shield 35-inch Pine Trees Under-the-Tree Mat for $55.99 (Save $14)
Get the Home Accents Holiday 9-Foot LED Santa Inflatable for $69 (Save $110)
Furniture
Get the Hampton Bay Rothley II 52-Inch Ceiling Fan for $59.97 (Save $10)
Get the StyleWell Grandon Metal Full Platform Bed with Slats from $119.65 (Save $51.40 to $68.65)
Get the StyleWell Benfield Upholstered Dining Chairs, Set of 2 for $167.30 (Save $71.70)
Get the Walker Edison Furniture Company 70-Inch Composite TV Stand 75-Inch with Doors from $253.63 (Save $41.29)
Get the Home Decorators Collection Easton 2-Piece Bonded Tufted Faux Leather L-Shaped Breakfast Nook Sectional for $455.39 (Save $372.60)
Get the Titan Pro Series Brown Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair from $1,395 (Save $1,404)
Get the Titan Osaki OS-Aster Brown Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair from $1,449 (Save $987.38 to $1,112.47)
Mattresses, bedding and bath
Get the StyleWell 25-Inch by 40-Inch Non-Skid Cotton Bath Rug from $13.58 (Save $3.39 to $4.19)
Get the Hotel Collection 20-Inch by 60-Inch Mat from $29.96 (Save $3.37 to $4)
Get the 233 Thread-Count Down Alternative Comforter from $34.98 (Save $3.01 to $7.80)
Get the Isotonic Memory Foam Side-Sleeper Pillow for $39.99 (Save $18.20)
Get the Turkish Cotton Ultra Soft 18-Piece Towel Set for $147.70 (Save $63.30)
Get the Sealy 12-Inch King Spring & Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress from $419.99 (Save $180)
Smart home
Get the Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant for $39.99 (Save $38.22)
Get the Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security Add-On Camera from $169.99 (Save $30 to $100)
Shop the Home Depot Black Friday 2020 Sale
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Home Depot Black Friday 2020: Shop the best store's best Black Friday deals