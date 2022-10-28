Home Depot's famous giant skeletons keep getting stolen from front yards

Home Depot skeleton. Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Owners of 12-foot skeletons from Home Depot are reporting thefts across the US.

The decorations regularly sell out long before Halloween and resell for well over regular price.

Home Depot advises victims of skeleton thefts to contact local police.

Home Depot's famous 12-foot skeletons have been hot Halloween decor for several years now, and now they're the victims of thefts across the US.

In August, one of the skeletons was stolen from a New Jersey home in the middle of the night, Fox29 reported. Shannon McKibban, the skeleton's owner, told the station that she heard it being dragged down her street after thieves removed the cinder blocks used to keep it in place.

Mount Ephraim police made an arrest in the case, and removed "parts" of the skeleton that were in the suspect's trunk, they said.

A skeleton Halloween decoration was reported stolen from a Chicago front lawn on October 13, The Chicago Tribune reported, amounting to $600 in losses.

On October 15, a bolder thief grabbed another giant skeleton from a North Austin home around 5 pm, in broad daylight, KXAN first reported. "But somebody invaded our space and they took [her] property, and that's not okay with me," Grazia Ruskin, president of the neighborhood's homeowners association, told KXAN, noting that crime is unusual in the neighborhood.

The decoration has not been recovered, but the HOA is offering a $50 reward for its return. Similar thefts have been reported in Boston and Chico, Texas.

Home Depot declined to share specific sales figures, told Insider that "the gigantic décor item has sold out each year and has found a place in multiple advertisements for companies like Dunkin'."

Home Depot's skeletons have been popular since they first launched, leading to record Halloween sales for the home improvement chain in 2020. The $300 skeletons sold out by the end of September, ahead of Halloween. It was just as much of a sensation the following year, once again selling out at many stores after viral videos on social media.

Story continues

"His (the skeleton's) social media presence has taken him to a whole other level, he really has taken on a whole life of his own," Lance Allen, Home Depot's decorative holiday merchant, who is responsible for the skeleton, told Insider in 2021.

In October of 2022, the skeletons remain sold out at Home Depot and getting one isn't easy. Some are listed on second-hand websites for two or even three times their original prices, and a Facebook group where fans discuss how they buy and decorate with skeletons has over 40,000 members.

For lucky customers who do manage to get their hands on skeletons, there's still the potential to lose them to thieves.

"We encourage all our customers that experience this to reach out to local law enforcement," Home Depot told Insider in a statement.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider